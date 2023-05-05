Stoffel Vandoorne is the winner of the latest edition of the Monaco E-Prix, a success that later also earned him the victory of the world championship. Even his teammate in DS-Penske, Jean Eric Vergne, has already won on the streets of the Principality, on the last E-Prix held on the short circuit in 2019. If there is a team that boasts a long tradition of successes in Monaco it is DS, with two victories active. Stoffel Vandoorne then traced the picture at home to the Stellantis brand on the eve of the most watched race of the season.

We work on the race pace

“The season this year didn’t go as we expected at the beginning, a bit subdued”Vandoorne explains. “In Valencia we expected to be more competitive, but then in the first race we found ourselves in a difficult situation. We simply didn’t do a good job of understanding the tires and finding the right balance for qualifying, especially at the start of the year.” DS, however, rolled up its sleeves, working on its own problems until it won the victory in Hyderabad, coming close to an encore in Cape Town. “Slowly the situation is improving and we are finding what we needed”, continues the Belgian. “In qualifying I now have more confidence and the last two have gone quite well. Attention is now focused on the race, where Jaguar and Porsche appear very strong and we are a step behind. The goal is to mend the gap”.

In the internal challenge at DS Penske, Vandoorne follows his teammate Vergne. The world champion pays a little for the change of shirt at the end of last season: “When you change teams it always takes an adjustment period in the beginning, because you have to know all the people, the way I work and how it is organised. This way of working takes some getting used to, but I’m helped in part by the fact that I speak the same language as so many engineers. I think I’m integrating quite well.”

In Monaco a lot of battery management

Vandoorne then moved on to illustrate the key points of the Monaco E-Prix: “The track is quite long by Formula E standards. There is a lot of battery management to be done here. The racing so far has also been pretty crazy, with people not wanting to ride the race. I think Monaco will be more or less the same, although not as extreme as the last two races.” However, the world champion does not believe that his and the DS team’s successes on the Monegasque roads put the Penske couple in the role of favourites: “I don’t think it means anything, because the car is completely new, as are the tyres. We have never driven this car on this track before. But we have an idea of ​​what e we expect to be quite competitive. We should have the chance to qualify up front and see how it goes from there. But past successes don’t mean much.”

An incorrect comparison

“Formula 1 and Formula E are not comparable here”, the world champion’s comment on the inevitable confrontation between the two disciplines on the only track in common. “They are two completely different championships. We have fully electric cars and you have to drive them differently. Even the format of the weekend is particular, with everything condensed into one day. Formula 1 has the fastest cars, but Formula E has hard-fought and highly strategic racing. It’s a different mindset.” Don’t underestimate the look I finish either: “In Formula 1, lateral accelerations on the neck are greater, but there is also oversteer, which we don’t have in Formula E, where the steering is very hard. Different muscle groups are used, shall we say”.

Stoffel Vandoorne is also a reserve driver in Formula 1 for Aston Martin, where he has the opportunity to closely follow the work of Fernando Alonso: “He’s doing great. He has great motivation, which is the key to his achievements. In racing a lot depends on your mentality”. The Belgian also wears the Stellantis group colors in the WEC, where he recently joined the Peugeot Hypercar program in the role of reserve driver. Vandoorne thinks his programs outside the DS E team also benefit his performance in Formula E: “Racing is a strange sport, because we don’t drive much compared to tennis, basketball or football, where you can play on the field every day. Here we can only drive on race weekends, where free practice then lasts only half an hour. Everything at that point depends on your natural talent. The more you can ride then, the more your baggage gets richer”.

A look to the future

A year ago, Formula E presented the third generation single-seater in Monaco, of which the EVO version and its heir, the Gen4, are already starting to be discussed. Even the world champion wanted to say something about him: “I think aerodynamic drag needs to be reduced, because that’s why races are now all about the slipstream effect. I would also like to see improvements in the tires to have more grip. Let’s not forget that we have a motor on the front axle. We could switch to all-wheel drive, which doesn’t mean we should always use it. We could only use it at the start or in Attack Mode for example. We can be creative”Vandoorne concludes.