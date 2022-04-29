As part of its return to car production, with a new Griffith model designed for 2024, the British marque also plans to introduce an electric variant the following year.

The new Griffith was designed by former Formula 1 engineer Gordon Murray, who made the Brabham BT49 and BT52 title winners.

TVR hinted that it is considering a return to racing and will be featured in Friday’s discussion between the Formula E Manufacturers on Gen4 cars.

The company was bought in 2013 by businessman Les Edgar, after a lean period under Russian ownership in which no new cars were produced, while the Welsh government took a 3% stake in the business and provided a commercial loan to help secure jobs, with TVR hoping to complete the refurbishment of a new manufacturing facility in Ebbw Vale.

“As a sports car company we need to be in the racing world, showing courage in this field,” explained Edgar.

“Racing is one of the ways to do this. There is a lot of pressure in racing at the Formula E level to be in an optimal position with the production processes. The use of energy is phenomenal and we are taking on this challenge to help us to design and develop future TVR “.

“We’re not a big manufacturer, but we can certainly fight alongside the big guys, so we can’t wait to have the opportunity to show the world how good a car manufacturer like TVR can be.”

Les Edgar, TVR Chairman Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Asked if TVR intends to enter Formula E with its own team, CEO Jim Berriman replied: “The brand is first focusing on the impact the company has with its sponsorship obligations, but we would like to get back into racing. “.

The brand had previously competed in motorsport around the late 1990s in GT racing with its Tuscan and Cerbera Speed ​​12 models.

“We are excited and curious to know what impact we will have. We look forward to July, when we can return home to London and be seen.”

“We are a sports car brand. It runs on Sundays and sells on Mondays. So that’s what we’re going to do in the end. But let’s see how it ends.”

“We will be involved in discussions about Gen4, just by listening and watching carefully. This is our first formal step in this arena.”

“So we’re actually going to stand aside for a while to see how well the partners work together; we’re really excited to see the new Gen 3 technology.”

“We have talked to many partners behind the scenes as we prepare our electric future. It will be important to us and we will see what the appeal is, what the options are, where the overall trend is going, and then we will consider how to get involved.”