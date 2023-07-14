Since its arrival on the calendar in 2018, the Rome E-Prix has held a special place in the preferences of the drivers. In addition to being one of the four European stages of the World Championship, the Eur track is one of the most spectacular and demanding for engineers and drivers, marrying perfectly with the characteristics of electric single-seaters. A complex track, in the interpretation of which in the past Mitch Evans and Jaguar have shown themselves to be masters, a significant statistic two weeks after the awarding of the titles.

The track

Rome is one of the longest circuits on the calendar, with 3.4 kilometers that present teams and drivers with all sorts of challenges. The upper part looks like a long, guided stretch, where the priority is to maintain good speed when cornering and to avoid slipping of the rear wheels in traction. Prominent point is the hairpin bend around the Marconi obeliska long bend to the left where a lot of stability is needed and where the riders can play with the trajectories.

The Eur track is known for being particularly fast, with three straights followed by violent braking where stability under braking is essential. In this respect, the regenerative braking control software can make all the difference in instilling confidence in the rider. At the end of the extension that winds under the Colosseum Square is poi one of the most insidious points of the whole championship, the violent and tight braking of turn 7 to be faced uphill, on a bumpy asphalt and where the Gen3s will arrive at even higher speeds than in the past. Overall, the high average speeds and gradients of the track increase energy consumption. Drafting will therefore again be important to save battery power, although the extreme dynamics seen in Portland will hardly be witnessed.

Between uneven asphalt, reactivity in the mixed section and stability under braking, finding the right set-up compromise becomes complicated. Added to this is the anomalous date of July, with the torrid heat which, in addition to highlighting the deterioration of the tyres, will also affect the efficiency of the engines and batteries. The best presentation of the circuit is the one offered directly by Phil Charles, Jaguar Technical Manager: “Rome is a favorite circuit for many drivers and engineers and there is a reason for that. 3.385 km, 19 curves and a roller coaster-like track with undulations, fast corners and twisty sections. To have a good race you need to have a car set-up that is capable of negotiating a really bumpy section up to turn 7, but also cornering very efficiently in the tighter sections. This year the race takes place in much warmer conditions than in the pastso it will be a complicated race also for the engines and the tyres”.

Hungry jaguar

Just Jaguar is the team that arrives in Rome with the underdogs. The English builder has stockpiled three successes in the capital, among which the double affirmation of Mitch Evans on the same weekend in 2022 stands out. During Gen2, Jaguar’s single-seaters showed excellent bump absorption and braking stability, qualities in part also maintained by the third generation I-Type 6. However, the ability shown by the team in the past in interpreting the track and in understanding what the main set-up needs are cannot be underestimated either.

“Rome is not only one of our favorite stops on the calendar, but it is also a phenomenal circuit, a true testing ground for cars and drivers. Thanks to the many successes achieved in the past, he holds a special place in the memories of the whole team”. Words from Team Principal James Barclay echoed by Mitch Evans: “AWe achieved an incredible run of results in Rome, but as always it’s important to stay focused and not give in to the pressure.”

Porsche tries the counterattack

Both Jaguar and Mitch Evans have ground to make up in both world rankings. The customer stands out among the main opponents of the official team Envision Racing, which shares part of the data collected with Jaguar to improve set-up research, in a category in which track time is limited. It will be interesting to evaluate how much support Jaguar is still willing to provide to its customer team, in a championship phase in which Envision is also a direct opponent for the World Championship. Not to be overlooked then the factor Nick Cassidywho in addition to being in excellent form, also boasts a pole position on the streets of Eur in his debut season.

The Jaguar powertrains are opposed above all by the Porsche engines. Jake Dennis he arrives in the capital as leader of the drivers’ standings, aware that he cannot yet adopt a cautious approach, but also that he doesn’t have to take the same risks as his rivals. Pascal Wehrlein, on the other hand, complains about the many points lost due to the lack of incisiveness in qualifying, both personal and linked to the set-up prepared by the team. At least in Rome though, the couple Wehrlein-Porsche he often performed well on flying laps during the Gen2 era. Finally, there are the Stellantis powertrains, including DS which won both Gen1 and Gen2 in Rome. Maserati, on the other hand, is experiencing a period of growth, the result of important software updates and improved interaction between the Modena engineers and the MSG team. As per tradition in Formula E, the shortlist of possible winners in Rome is wide, reflecting an extremely balanced group where putting everything together without making mistakes will make the difference.