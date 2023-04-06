Three different manufacturers have taken the top step of the podium in the last three races. DS triumphed in India, Porsche took back the spotlight in Cape Town, while Jaguar simply dominated in São Paulo. The German powertrains were the best performing in this first phase of the Gen3 era, with three successes by Porsche and one by Avalanche Andretti. However, the latest E-Prix demonstrates how much the evolution of set-ups and software development are rewriting the balance of power, rebalancing a group that promises great battles between now and the end of the championship.

Porsche enjoys its software

The Stuttgart house could hardly have hoped for a better start to the championship. The pre-season tests in Valencia hadn’t been the most encouraging, with the DS motors appearing as the point of reference, an impression that emerged not only from the timesheets, but also from the sensations of insiders. However, more than a month has passed since the tests at the start of the championship, a time perfectly exploited by Porsche to put the data collected on the track in Spain to good use. German single-seaters appeared to be both the fastest in the race and the most energy efficient, two aspects that are never unrelated in Formula E. In fact, a car that is stable and firmly planted on the ground, in addition to traveling and exiting corners faster, experiences less tire slip, saving energy that would otherwise be lost. It is no coincidence that engineers’ radio communications often place emphasis on minimum speeds at the apex, since higher speed also means less energy spent to re-accelerate at the exit.

With the Gen2 Porsche was the author of discrete performances in qualifying, but then lacking pace in the race, with the result of being reabsorbed by the group. The situation has completely reversed with the third generation powertrain. The Stuttgart team worked on the suspension settings, with the exploitation of Hankook tyres become an important reading key. In fact, the new tires have proved to be particularly hard and difficult to bring up to temperature, a process that can require up to ten laps. At the same time, however, their exploitation must be measured, because they continue to show a hint of degradation towards the end of the race. However, another area where Porsche is making a difference is in the software for delivering drive power under acceleration. Traction control is prohibited by the regulation, but it is still up to the team to develop software that establishes how much power and torque the electric motor delivers based on the engine speed and the demand on the pedal. As with traditional heat engines, it goes without saying that a more docile and drivable powertrain limits wheel slip when exiting corners, benefiting both lap time and energy savings.

Jaguar in recovery

The British manufacturer was the point of reference in the last race in Brazil, with the podium monopolized by the factory cars of Evans and Bird, separated by the Jaguar-powered Envisions of Cassidy. The English powertain was very much at home on the San Paolo circuit, showing off qualities similar to those of the second generation car: straight-line braking, bump absorption and agility in tight corners. However, as Mitch Evans pointed out, at the moment it is difficult to say how much the success in Brazil was facilitated by the track and how much by a development that is making Jaguar more competitive globally. In fact, the regulations allow the powertrain management software to be updated at each race, not to be confused with the accelerator map, and a considerable amount of time had passed since the E-Prixin Africa before Sao Paulo, almost a month. Furthermore, in the previous rounds the Jaguars appeared competitive, but they didn’t have the opportunity to really express their potential. A braking error by Sam Bird in India took both cars out of contention, while in Cape Town Evans was penalized for overpowering. The next two stops in Berlin will therefore reveal how much Jaguar has actually grown since the beginning of the year. In fact, the German track has historically been indigestible to the British powertrains during Gen2, with its wide-ranging corners and a very aggressive asphalt on the tires which forces you to set up the car in an unusual way.

silent DS

In 2023, the French company suffers from the end of the historic collaboration with Techeetah, relying on Penske for track management, a completely new partner with whom the harmony can only grow. After a rocky start, Vergne won in India to take big points and two weeks later in Cape Town it came close to an encore, being beaten at the last minute by Da Costa’s Porsche. On the one hand, Maserati’s convincing qualifying performance attests to the competitiveness of the hardware package, while software development is not comparable, being carried out independently by the two manufacturers. The fifth and sixth places in Brazil certify a powertrain constantly among the top three forces together with Porsche and Jaguar, with a team and drivers capable of maximizing every opportunity available.

A new month’s break separates the races in San Paolo and Berlin, a period in which software development and data analysis on set-ups will continue unabated. For Porsche will prioritize working on qualifying, the area where he is most lacking so far compared to his rivals, even if Team Principal Modlinger said he was satisfied with the progress made. In any case, the impression is that the balance of power between the three manufacturers will fluctuate continuously in favor of one or the other depending on the track, net of external variables. One of these could be the quick charge pit stopsnew technology that will also change the strategic management of the races, announced by the FIA ​​and Formula E for the second half of the championship.