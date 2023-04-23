Cassidy emerges
As happened in the first Berlin E-Prix, also the second race in the German capital saw careful management of strategies by teams and drivers, concentrated above all in not consuming the battery excessively and in choosing the activation of the two available attack modes at the right moment. The result, like yesterday, was that of a race full of overtaking and numerous changes of guard at the top of the standings, which in the end saw the great performance of Nick Cassidy. New Zealander’s Envisionin addition to having studied the strategy in the best possible way, he also completed a difficult comeback from seventh place on the grid.
The strategy rewards Envision
Sébastien Buemi’s teammate, after defeating the Swiss in the quarter-finals, had indeed suffered a penalty for activating the 350 kW mode incorrectly, with the Race Direction intervening with the cancellation of the time. Despite this obstacle, Cassidy nevertheless managed to recover up to the first position, pushing on the accelerator with ten laps to go and catching his rivals by surprise. For the 28-year-old it has thus materialized the second victory in his career in Formula E, almost a year after the success achieved at New York. Dennis and Vergne also did well, respectively in 2nd and 3rd place, as did Maximilian Günther: starting from the last positions of the grid, the German of the Maserati finished in sixth place ahead of his compatriot Wehrlein, who nonetheless retains the leadership of the championship standings. More unfortunate, however, was the other driver from the Modena company, Edoardo Mortara, who was forced to retire after damage to the front wing.
E-Prix Berlin 1 2023, order of arrival
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|TIME/GAP
|1
|Nick Cassidy
|Envision
|46:34.409
|2
|Jake Dennis
|Avalanche Andretti
|+0.442
|3
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|DS Penske
|+1.292
|4
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar TCS
|+1.769
|5
|Anthony Felix da Costa
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|+2.460
|6
|Maximilian Gunther
|Maserati MSG
|+2.981
|7
|Pascal Wehrlein
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|+3.545
|8
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|DS Penske
|+4.851
|9
|Nico Müller
|ABT Cupra
|+6.612
|10
|Dan Ticktum
|NIO 333
|+7.822
|11
|Sacha Fenestraz
|Nissan e.dams
|+9.461
|12
|Lucas DiGrassi
|Mahindra
|+9.462
|13
|René Rast
|Neom McLaren
|+9.678
|14
|Oliver Rowland
|Mahindra
|+11,780
|15
|Sergio Sette Camara
|NIO 333
|+13.687
|16
|Norman Born
|Nissan e.dams
|+13.749
|17
|Robin Frijns
|ABT Cupra
|+22.937
|18
|Jake Hughes
|Neom McLaren
|+29.580
|19
|Sam Bird
|Jaguar TCS
|+34.381
|20
|Sebastien Buemi
|Envision
|+1:03.532
|21
|Andre Lotterer
|Avalanche Andretti
|+1:04.102
|22
|Edward Mortara
|Maserati MSG
|Retired
Next appointment
Thus concluded the eighth round of the season, Formula E will still remain in Berlin tomorrow, during which the test reserved for drivers who have never competed in an official E-Prix. Once this event is over, the top category powered by electric motors will be back on track in two weeks, on May 6ththe day on which the first sessions of the most glamorous E-Prix of the season will be held: that of Montecarlo.
