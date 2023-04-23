Cassidy emerges

As happened in the first Berlin E-Prix, also the second race in the German capital saw careful management of strategies by teams and drivers, concentrated above all in not consuming the battery excessively and in choosing the activation of the two available attack modes at the right moment. The result, like yesterday, was that of a race full of overtaking and numerous changes of guard at the top of the standings, which in the end saw the great performance of Nick Cassidy. New Zealander’s Envisionin addition to having studied the strategy in the best possible way, he also completed a difficult comeback from seventh place on the grid.

The strategy rewards Envision

Sébastien Buemi’s teammate, after defeating the Swiss in the quarter-finals, had indeed suffered a penalty for activating the 350 kW mode incorrectly, with the Race Direction intervening with the cancellation of the time. Despite this obstacle, Cassidy nevertheless managed to recover up to the first position, pushing on the accelerator with ten laps to go and catching his rivals by surprise. For the 28-year-old it has thus materialized the second victory in his career in Formula E, almost a year after the success achieved at New York. Dennis and Vergne also did well, respectively in 2nd and 3rd place, as did Maximilian Günther: starting from the last positions of the grid, the German of the Maserati finished in sixth place ahead of his compatriot Wehrlein, who nonetheless retains the leadership of the championship standings. More unfortunate, however, was the other driver from the Modena company, Edoardo Mortara, who was forced to retire after damage to the front wing.

E-Prix Berlin 1 2023, order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Nick Cassidy Envision 46:34.409 2 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.442 3 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske +1.292 4 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS +1.769 5 Anthony Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche +2.460 6 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG +2.981 7 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +3.545 8 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske +4.851 9 Nico Müller ABT Cupra +6.612 10 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +7.822 11 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams +9.461 12 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra +9.462 13 René Rast Neom McLaren +9.678 14 Oliver Rowland Mahindra +11,780 15 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 +13.687 16 Norman Born Nissan e.dams +13.749 17 Robin Frijns ABT Cupra +22.937 18 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren +29.580 19 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS +34.381 20 Sebastien Buemi Envision +1:03.532 21 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti +1:04.102 22 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG Retired See also Power unit 2026 rules to be voted on August 16 | FormulaPassion.it

Next appointment

Thus concluded the eighth round of the season, Formula E will still remain in Berlin tomorrow, during which the test reserved for drivers who have never competed in an official E-Prix. Once this event is over, the top category powered by electric motors will be back on track in two weeks, on May 6ththe day on which the first sessions of the most glamorous E-Prix of the season will be held: that of Montecarlo.