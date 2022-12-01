In London, the veils were unveiled on the Gaydon single-seater which will be brought to the track for Season 9 by Evans and Bird. Many technical updates, from a very exclusive design, to the lack of “physical” brakes: the rear axle, in fact, exclusively uses regenerative braking to slow down and recover a part of the energy which would otherwise be dissipated

Luca Frigerio – LONDON (GREAT BRITAIN)

The 2023 Formula E season will officially begin on 14 January in Mexico City, where the Gen3 single-seaters will make their debut. In fact, the championship dedicated to electric formulas continues to grow and the new regulations introduced (more powerful engines, new race strategies and pit stops to recharge the battery) will be synonymous with great entertainment. Just over a month after the start, the atmosphere is already incandescent and Jaguar is among the first teams to show the prototype which, with Mitch Evans and Sam Bird, will also be the protagonist in 2023: here is the new I-Type 6 .

Jaguar Formula E: asymmetrical livery — The Jaguar TCS Racing team is completely changing its face for next season: the new single-seater, presented in London, will feature an exclusive livery and a strong visual identity. Unlike what we have always been used to, the livery of British cars is asymmetrical and mirrored between one single-seater and another, so as to make it even more unique. The graphics are an alternation of white and visible carbon fibre, with many golden details that give it dynamism and highlight the large logo of the manufacturer which extends from the passenger compartment to the nose. See also Renato Paiva is on the verge of dismissal

Jaguar towards the electric future — The new single-seaters have interesting technical updates, starting with the dual engine (with an additional one on the front axle to make energy recovery even more efficient) which guarantees an additional power of 100 kW compared to last year and a top speed of no less than 320 km/h. Thanks to the latest technologies, the regulation also provides for a 30-second pit stop to recharge the batteries, but the most interesting aspect is that the I-Type 6 does not have the classic rear disc brakes. Or rather, there are no “physical” brakes: the rear axle uses regenerative braking exclusively to slow down and, at the same time, recover a large part of the energy that would otherwise be dissipated. This technical choice offers the British manufacturer the opportunity to develop a futuristic but very efficient system, which in the coming years could also make its debut on production cars, confirming Jaguar’s transformation into a fully electrified modern luxury brand starting from 2025.

Jaguar Formula E: James Barclay — See also Damiano Tommasi candidate for Mayor in Verona and the other sportsmen in politics Here are the words of the Jaguar Tcs Racing Team Principal on the occasion of the presentation of the new team: “Season 9 promises to be the most exciting and competitive ever, with a new type of racing car, the Jaguar I-Type 6, the It’s the addition of iconic cities to the racing calendar and the new car design that our team has transformed into a work of art, in perfect harmony with our vision of modern luxury at Jaguar. As we head into our seventh season in Formula E, I’ve been reflecting on how far we’ve come as a team. Beyond its successes on the track, Jaguar TCS Racing has a vital role to play and it is a privilege for us to play our part in supporting Jaguar’s transformation. I am incredibly proud of the results we achieved last season, we scored the most points ever, but we know we can do better and we are ready to compete to win the World Championship. We have great faith in the Jaguar I-Type 6 and in the strength of our talented team and I am very much looking forward to seeing what this season will bring.”

Jaguar Formula E: Mitch Evans — The team’s presentation could not miss the top driver Evans, enthusiastic about continuing with the English team: “The past season was my best season, which I finished in second place in the Drivers’ World Championship, so in 2023 we are determined to do more better. The new Jaguar I-Type 6 will give us so much more in terms of power and speed; The team and I have worked tirelessly to maximize these two aspects effectively and use them to our advantage. Formula E is a very demanding competition, but I’m already looking forward to the season kicking off in January to fight to the end and try to win both the Drivers’ and Teams’ World Championships.” See also After the derby between Sevilla and Betis, the world of football must reflect

Jaguar Formula E: Sam Bird — Again this year Jaguar is banking on Formula E’s most experienced driver, Sam Bird, who has raced all eight seasons of this zero-emissions championship: “Last year was full of ups and downs for me, and I couldn’t finish the season due to injury. I have used the break from racing to do something of a reset, to come back stronger than before and I am more than ever eager to do well with the team. We have concentrated all our efforts on Jaguar I -Type 6 and I can’t wait to get back on track for my third season and show everyone what we can do.”