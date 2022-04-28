Formula E unveiled the long-awaited Gen3 car in the late afternoon today, destined to debut in the 2022/2023 season of the championship dedicated to full electric single-seaters.

The veils from the new single-seater fell at the Monte-Carlo Yacht Club, a few hours before the start of the Monaco E-Prix which will take place again this year in the Principality.

The design of the new car, say the upper floors of the category, is inspired by that of fighter planes, while its mission will remain that of continuing to race specifically on city tracks.

The new car is slightly shorter than what the drivers are using this season to allow the drivers to compete even in narrow roads, but they will also be 60 kilograms lighter than the current cars despite having more components.

The key feature of the new single-seaters is that they will have more power. The new generation engine will produce 250 kW on the rear axle and, under regeneration conditions, will coexist with a 250 kW engine mounted on the front axle. This means that the single-seaters will be able to produce 600 kW of regenerative power.

Formula E Gen3 Photo by: FIA Formula E

Formula E estimates that 40% of the races will be done with the energy that the cars will recover on the track. For this reason the batteries will have a reduced capacity compared to the current ones. Also interesting is the fact that the cars will not have rear brakes: stopping power will be entirely managed by the engine in “regen” mode.

Jamie Reigle, CEO of Formula E, spoke about the new car in Monte-Carlo: “The Gen3 breaks and challenges the conventions of motorsport, setting the benchmark for uncompromising performance, efficiency and sustainability.”

“Together with the FIA ​​we are proud to unveil the Gen3 to Formula E fans and demonstrate to the sport how high performance and sustainability can successfully coexist in the FIA ​​Formula E World Championship. We look forward to how the teams and drivers will push these to the limit. new single-seaters starting next season “.

The new car was made to be sustainable even in its construction and end of life. Starting with the batteries. These, made by Williams Advanced Engineering, are designed to be recycled at the end of their use. While any waste carbon fiber from single-seaters – including debris – can be recycled and used for other purposes.

There will be new tires made by Hankook, which will take over from Michelin. The rubbers are also made with natural rubber and recycled fibers which make up more than a quarter of the materials used for construction.

“The Geb2 represents the ambitious third era of Formula E and the World Championship,” said Alejandro Agag, founder and president of Formula E. “With each generation of racing cars we push further the boundaries of possibilities in electric technology and the Gen3 is our most ambitious project to date “.

“The eyes of the world are all on the Principality of Monaco and the Monaco E-Prix. We are proud to reveal a car that has been the subject of design and construction over the past 2 years and we are very happy to unveil it here”, concluded Agag.