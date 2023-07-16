Formula E, Drivers’ standings: Dennis returns to the lead

The second of the two Rome E-Prix rewards Jake Dennis, who not only takes home his second success of the season but also gives an almost decisive push to the championship. The British, very constant throughout the year, regained victory in the most important moment, on the eve of the last world championship round. The Andretti team rider regains the top of the drivers’ standings, and now has a advantage of 24 points over Nick Cassidyfor a championship that is now practically a duel between the New Zealander and Dennis himself.

Cassidy has to “thank” Mitch Evans, who hits him right on the second lap, costing him the E-Prix and a slice of the World Championship. World championship that now becomes a chimera for the Jaguar TCS team driver himself, who has sunk back to -44 from the top despite yesterday’s triumph.

Formula E, Drivers’ standings after E-Prix-1 Rome

Here is the driver standings in detail.

pos. Pilot Team Points 1 j Dennis Avalanche Andretti 195 2 No. Cassidy Envision Racing 171 3 m. evans Jaguar TCS 151 4 P. Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 146 5 J.-E. Vergne DS Penske 107 6 m. Gunther Maserati MSG 101 7 AF From the coast TAG Heuer Porsche 93 8 St. Buemi Envision Racing 82 9 St. bird Jaguar TCS 77 10 No. Born Nissan e.dams 47 11 St. Vandoorne DS Penske 46 12 j Hughes Neom McLaren 46 13 R. Rast Neom McLaren 40 14 St. fenestration Nissan e.dams 32 15 AND. Mortar Maserati MSG 29 16 L. Of Grassi Mahindra 24 17 TO. lotterer Avalanche Andretti 23 18 d. ticktum NIO 333 20 19 St. Sette Câmara NIO 333 14 20 No. Müller ABT Cupra 11 21 OR. Rowland Mahindra 9 22 R. Frijns ABT Cupra 6 23 R. Merhi Mahindra 0 24 k. van der Linde ABT Cupra 0 25 d. Beckmann Avalanche Andretti 0

Formula E, Team Ranking after E-Prix-1 Rome

pos. Team Points 1 Envision Racing 253 2 TAG Heuer Porsche 239 3 Jaguar TCS 228 4 Avalanche Andretti 218 5 DS Penske 153 6 Maserati MSG 130 7 Neom McLaren 86 8 Nissan e.dams 79 9 NIO 333 34 10 Mahindra 33 11 ABT Cupra 17

In the ranking dedicated to the teams the team Envision continues to command and extends the lead over Porsche to 14 points, even today not very brilliant. Four teams in the running for the title in London: Jaguar TCS at -25, Andretti at -35. All other positions unchanged, except for the overtaking of the NIO 333 team against Mahindra thanks to the ninth place brought home by Dan Ticktum.