The second of the two Rome E-Prix rewards Jake Dennis, who not only takes home his second success of the season but also gives an almost decisive push to the championship. The British, very constant throughout the year, regained victory in the most important moment, on the eve of the last world championship round. The Andretti team rider regains the top of the drivers’ standings, and now has a advantage of 24 points over Nick Cassidyfor a championship that is now practically a duel between the New Zealander and Dennis himself.
Cassidy has to “thank” Mitch Evans, who hits him right on the second lap, costing him the E-Prix and a slice of the World Championship. World championship that now becomes a chimera for the Jaguar TCS team driver himself, who has sunk back to -44 from the top despite yesterday’s triumph.
Formula E, Drivers’ standings after E-Prix-1 Rome
Here is the driver standings in detail.
|pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Points
|1
|j Dennis
|Avalanche Andretti
|195
|2
|No. Cassidy
|Envision Racing
|171
|3
|m. evans
|Jaguar TCS
|151
|4
|P. Wehrlein
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|146
|5
|J.-E. Vergne
|DS Penske
|107
|6
|m. Gunther
|Maserati MSG
|101
|7
|AF From the coast
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|93
|8
|St. Buemi
|Envision Racing
|82
|9
|St. bird
|Jaguar TCS
|77
|10
|No. Born
|Nissan e.dams
|47
|11
|St. Vandoorne
|DS Penske
|46
|12
|j Hughes
|Neom McLaren
|46
|13
|R. Rast
|Neom McLaren
|40
|14
|St. fenestration
|Nissan e.dams
|32
|15
|AND. Mortar
|Maserati MSG
|29
|16
|L. Of Grassi
|Mahindra
|24
|17
|TO. lotterer
|Avalanche Andretti
|23
|18
|d. ticktum
|NIO 333
|20
|19
|St. Sette Câmara
|NIO 333
|14
|20
|No. Müller
|ABT Cupra
|11
|21
|OR. Rowland
|Mahindra
|9
|22
|R. Frijns
|ABT Cupra
|6
|23
|R. Merhi
|Mahindra
|0
|24
|k. van der Linde
|ABT Cupra
|0
|25
|d. Beckmann
|Avalanche Andretti
|0
Formula E, Team Ranking after E-Prix-1 Rome
|pos.
|Team
|Points
|1
|Envision Racing
|253
|2
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|239
|3
|Jaguar TCS
|228
|4
|Avalanche Andretti
|218
|5
|DS Penske
|153
|6
|Maserati MSG
|130
|7
|Neom McLaren
|86
|8
|Nissan e.dams
|79
|9
|NIO 333
|34
|10
|Mahindra
|33
|11
|ABT Cupra
|17
In the ranking dedicated to the teams the team Envision continues to command and extends the lead over Porsche to 14 points, even today not very brilliant. Four teams in the running for the title in London: Jaguar TCS at -25, Andretti at -35. All other positions unchanged, except for the overtaking of the NIO 333 team against Mahindra thanks to the ninth place brought home by Dan Ticktum.
