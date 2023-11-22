Formula E, the complete Season 10 calendar

With the addition of Misano and the novelty of the double meeting in Portland, Formula E has developed the richest calendar in its history. In fact, there will be 17 races in the next season of the championship full-electrican important milestone ratified by the latest FIA World Motor Sport Council.

The calendar

This is the complete calendar of the Season 10.

Competition City Village Date 1 Mexico City Mexico January 13th 2 Diriyah Saudi Arabia January 26th 3 Diriyah Saudi Arabia January 27 4 Hyderabad India February 10 5 St. Paul Brazil March 16 6 Tokyo Japan March 30 7 Misano Italy April 13 8 Misano Italy April 14 9 Monk Principality of Monaco April 27 10 Berlin Germany May 11th 11 Berlin Germany May 12th 12 Shanghai China May 25th 13 Shanghai China May 26th 14 Portland United States June 29th 15 Portland United States June 30th 16 London Great Britain July 20th 17 London Great Britain July 21st

The season, which formally began in October with the Valencia tests, will therefore begin to award championship points in Mexico City. Misano will be the first of the four European stages together with Monaco, Berlin and London. Before arriving at the “Marco Simoncelli” the full-electric category will also reach Saudi Arabia, India and Brazil, and will enter history as the first world motoring championship to race in Tokyo, on the roads around the Tokyo Big Sight convention centre, on the seafront of the bay of the Japanese capital. Then the return to Asia, where Formula E will race for the first time in Shanghai, closing between the United States and England.

Dodds’ words

“Formula E offers road racing better than anyone, and our final Season 10 calendar presents the ultimate challenge for teams and drivers in the second year of GEN3, with a perfect blend of iconic road circuits and established tracks“, this is the comment of CEO Jeff Dodds. “Misano will be a great new experience for everyone, while the addition of a race in Portland is a testament to our ongoing commitment to the US market and the region’s growth potential“.