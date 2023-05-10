“Formula E cars are toys”; “It is a single brand”; “The level of the championship is low”. Many times it happens to come across similar accusations from a slice of the public directed towards Formula E. The battery-powered single-seaters are not yet comparable to the monstrous performances of Formula 1, while the chassis and aerodynamics are the same for all the teams. However, the aesthetic similarity between the cars should not mislead, because important technological differences are hidden under the bonnet, which tell of real design philosophies. To tell this world no one is more suitable than Thomas Chevaucher. The engineer is head of the Formula E program of Stellantis Motorsport and was the architect of the powertrains which in the past have yielded a DS three pilot titles.

The engine

The technical regulations of Formula E provide for a perimeter of competence of the manufacturers, within which the engineers are free to intervene. This is the structure behind the chassis, which must necessarily be designed by the engineers based on the dimensions of the powertrain designed by the manufacturers themselves. Since the rear structure also acts as a support for the wishbones, teams are free to design its suspension group. It goes without saying that the powertrain, in addition to determining the efficiency and energy consumption in the race, thus influences the dynamics of the vehicle both through the layout of the suspension and on the basis of the distribution of weights, depending on the arrangement of the engine, inverter and edge.

Going into the merits of the electric motor, the teams in Formula E standardize around a dominant solution “Everyone on the grid has permanent magnet motors because of their high efficiency,” explains Chevaucher. “In series production there is a divide between these motors and the externally excited ones due to their lower costs, but in terms of efficiency there is no comparison. In Formula E we all use this technology, but even if we fix this aspect, they are still there several possible architecturesdue to the fact that we make very compact components”. A first division concerns the philosophy of the engine. In fact, Chevaucher explains how one can choose between an axial flux motortypically at high torque and low RPM, or one with radial flow, which instead boasts high speeds and low torque. All this then has repercussions on the choice of transmission ratio, as an engine with a lower torque will need a shorter ratio and vice versa.

“There are several options for broadcasting”, continues Chevaucher, “even if it’s not a real gearbox, because all powertrains in Formula E are single-speed. Therefore, the possible architectures are many. The gear ratio is the same throughout the season. However, obviously, based on the tracks and the different characteristics of the car, everyone makes their own decisions. I would say that the maximum ratio depends mainly on the torque of the engine. It is a key parameter in development and for this I can not reveal too much. It has a direct impact on the efficiency of the whole package”. The choice of gear ratio is crucial, as it affects the behavior of the car in terms of pick-up and top speed, but also the type of stresses the transmission will have to withstand, determining the necessary weight and dimensions. Not only that, but, with the same power, depending on the philosophy the engine can work at different rotation speeds. Although higher rotational speeds mean greater friction, it is also necessary to consider in which points of the torque-speed map you want the engine to work, since its efficiency also varies on the basis of these parameters.

Matter of materials

Once the basic engine architecture has been chosen, the construction techniques and materials used have an impact on weight and efficiency. For example, the more the motorists are able to compact the copper coils, the more energy efficient the motor will be, but it will also be more difficult to cool. “Because of this the championship is very interesting, because we are understanding what the specific needs of an electric car are. Based on these, we adjust the architecture and try different solutions to optimize the car package for the track as much as possible”.

Another central component in the powertrain is the inverter, responsible for converting the current from direct to alternating current between the battery and the engine. According to Chevaucher it is still too early to use gallium inverters, but another relatively new solution for the car market is on the agenda in Formula E: “At the moment we all use silicon-carbon inverters. We are always a little ahead of what is available to the automotive industry. It’s a bit of a laboratory: we have high powers and a double duty cycle. Also, the inverter must be reliable enough to run the entire season. The silicon-carbon technology has been in Formula E for 6-7 years, therefore much earlier than in series production”.

“This is undoubtedly the primary objective of the championship. The teams here are the forefront of R&D departments of manufacturers, such as for DS Automobiles. We always try to draw on existing technologies, test new components and try to understand if they can be applied to a car, especially a road car. There are several steps. Obviously, we would never put our powertrain on a road car, because it’s not approved for it and it’s quite expensive. Certainly, however, we try to broaden our technological boundaries, so that the research and development department can establish whether a solution is applicable to mass production within a few years. Silicon-carbon inverters are a prime example of this. We were the first car to use that technology and a few years later it started coming to some road cars, especially high performance ones.”

Thermal management

The competitiveness of a powertrain does not depend only on its construction, but also on its management. “The parts we use we really push them to the limit. On Formula E tracks we use very high duty cycles, so thermal management is a big area for development. This is also directly applicable to production cars, which encounter more or less the same limitations.” Be careful with your choice of terms, as thermal management does not simply involve cooling, but also keeping the batteries in the optimal temperature window.

Without adequate cooling, the control unit would tend to weaken the powertrain to protect it from overheating, which is why rapidly disposing of excess heat has a direct impact on performance: “The Formula E cars run for over 45 minutes on the track and without any tricks after two laps they would go into derating. The technological level of the cooling system of these machines is impressive for the amount of heat it manages to remove. As we are right now, Thermal Management really makes a difference in performance. The radiators are quite similar, but where the teams make the difference is in the cooling gaps of the internal electronics”.

Derating, i.e. precautionary weakening, is the great enemy to fight. However, designing a more powerful engine than necessary to more easily keep it at the power limits of the regulation is not an option: “The engine is designed exactly for the use we have to make of it. It is not designed for higher power. Production cars are designed for a certain usage profile and the engineers keep a certain leeway on that. A racing single-seater, on the other hand, must be designed exactly for its purpose. The engine is not designed to reach 370 kW for example, but precisely 350 kW. Yes, it can be difficult to maintain this power for three minutes in Attack Mode for example, but that’s not a problem, because the machine is designed for this”.

Word to the software

Even more than thermal management, electronic management profoundly affects the behavior and competitiveness of a car. The Stellantis Motorsport powertrain, for example, equips the DS and Maserati single-seaters, but the two manufacturers develop the software separately. Thomas Chevaucher was able to touch the growing differences between the two cars as a result of the software, despite both mounting the same engine: “The differences are huge. With an electric motor you can do many things. If you compare it to a thermal, it’s from another generation. The software controls all of this. The first part lies in making the most of the engine. However, Formula E racing revolves a lot around strategy, energy management and braking charging, all areas controlled by software. So these are the two areas in which DS and Maserati single-seaters work differently. It is a great discriminator of performance. Each of the Stellantis teams is free to develop their own software, even if they both aim for the same goals”.

“The software development of the engine focuses more on the drivability of the car”, continues the engineer. “Parameters such as frequencies and voltages, on the other hand, are more connected to the nature of the motor and depend on low-level software, which is closely related to the hardware and which constitutes just a small percentage of the complete software. Top-notch software development really is a significant part of the performance”. Although the speed performances are not of the first category, Formula E continues to be a championship of the highest level from a technological point of view. Seven manufacturers challenge each other every year not with stickers on their liveries, but with identity powertrains that each tell of a different design philosophy.