Mitch Evans’ golden moment continues. The Jaguar driver, after dominating the double round in Rome, also managed to make his mark in the Monaco E-Prix Qualifying by obtaining pole position with a masterful lap.

The New Zealander immediately appeared on the ball right from the start, when he managed to get the best time in group B which allowed him to access the quarter-finals. Here he collided with Lucas di Grassi without letting the Brazilian escape, obtaining a time of 1’30”053 and then repeating himself in the semifinal when he annihilated Jean-Eric Vergne with a time of 1’30”001.

The conditions to go under the 1’30 ” wall were all there, but Evans waited for the final duel with Pascal Wehrlein to give his best.

The German of the Porsche has traveled a similar path to that of the New Zealander. Second time trial in group A, behind Stoffel Vandoorne, and then always very fast times both in the quarter-finals, where he defeated team-mate André Lotterer with a time of 1’30”098, and in the semifinal, where he was imposed against Vandoorne with the reference of 1’30 ” 065.

Wehrlein, however, failed to put it all together when it mattered. In fact, in the final duel with Evans, he lost 2 tenths in the first sector and was no longer able to recover the gap by crossing the finish line in 1’30”096, while the New Zealander was impeccable until he became the only rider to go down. under the reference of 1’30 ” and close the session with a time of 1’29 ” 089.

Evans thus took home both the points at stake for pole and those for having achieved the fastest lap ever, thus confirming the excellent state of form already seen in Rome.

The second row of the grid will see a Jean-Eric Vergne start from the third box in search of heavy points to consolidate his leadership in the drivers’ standings, while alongside the Frenchman of the DS will start a Stoffel Vandoorne today a point of reference for Mercedes.

The Belgian seemed decidedly more incisive than his teammate Nyck de Vries and managed to advance to the semifinal unlike the Dutchman who was eliminated in the quarters by Vergne.

For the Venturi team the only positive note of this session came from Lucas di Grassi. The Brazilian, despite the elimination in the quarters by a wild Evans, will start the race from the fifth box unlike his teammate Mortara, author of a very complicated session closed with the eighth reference in group A.

The Swiss will have to attempt a very complicated comeback from sixteenth place and the risk of losing ground in the standings by the top riders is definitely real.

André Lotterer will start from the sixth box, confirming the excellent work done by Porsche in this Monte Carlo event, while the fourth row will see Robin Frijns occupy the seventh place in front of Nyck de Vries.

The top 10 ends with Oliver Rowland ninth in front of an Antonio Felix da Costa who is truly unrecognizable today.

Our Antonio Giovinazzi will start from the nineteenth box in front of team mate Sergio Sette Camara. For the pilot from Martina Franca the apprenticeship period continues with the new category, but it is to underline the progress made between the two attempts by Antonio bravo to go down from 1 ” 4 of delay up to 8 tenths of a gap from the signed time trial. Evans in group B.