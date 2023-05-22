Time is running out and although there are more than three years to go before the fourth generation of single-seaters, Formula E, FIA and manufacturers are already busy defining the future of the category. The reason also lies in the desire not to repeat the mistakes made with the Gen3. The current Formula E have marked a big technological leap forward, but to succeed the organizers had to take risks. The technological limitations of the initial batteries forced a change of cell specifications at the end of 2021, with consequent delays in deliveries, reduced tests, reliability problems and accidents that forced countermeasures, including rear disc brakes. So for the Gen4 we want anticipate the delivery of the carsbetween the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026.

Power on the rise

The editorial staff of TheRace.com has reported on its pages what will be the guidelines for the next generation of electric single-seaters. FIA and Formula E closely follow the evolution of the industry, having to predict which cell technologies will be available in three years’ time. The goal is to have batteries with higher power density, which allow a braking recharge power of 700 kW, against the current 600 kW. The increase in power is also fixed for the traction phases, for which the increase from 350 to 600 kW, equivalent to just over 800 horsepower, should be achieved.

To allow all the available kW to be effectively discharged to the ground, we will increasingly move towards slick tires or in any case with reduced grooves. Hankook would be willing to stay in the championship, however developing a range of different compounds, rather than supplying a single specification as is currently the case. Finally, as invoked by many, we will move towards single-seater a four-wheel drivewith the front motor generator usable also in the traction phases or at least in certain contexts.

perimeters of action

The development margins for the manufacturers remain to be defined. One option on the table is to mount the same powertrain developed by the teams for the rear on the front axle. The alternative is by mount different motors between the two axles, a scenario in which it will be necessary to clarify whether the front unit will be feasible from homes or will still be subject to mono-supply. The intermediate option remains valid: an identical electric motor between the two axles, but with specific transmissions and differentials for the front and rear.

Another topic of debate concerns battery development. In the past, some manufacturers have expressed the desire to be able to develop the accumulator freely, an option which, however, frightens for two reasons. In addition to the costs, in fact, there is the fear that a house could acquire a technical advantage such as to damage the competition. One possibility would be an intermediate solution, namely that of a largely standard battery, but with some areas open to development.

Goal for flexibility

Outgoing CEO Jamie Reigle commented on the pages of TheRace.com the sports objectives for the next technical cycle of the category. The hope is to have a flexible car, with which to compete at different powers based on the circuits. The choice is dictated by both safety reasons, for those tracks without sufficient escape routes, and the desire to differentiate the race dynamics between the various circuits or within the same double-header. Reigle does not rule out the possibility of setting the speed and battery energy differently, to bring life to shorter, high-performance races on some circuits, continuing on other tracks to keep efficiency and energy management at the core. In this, Formula E would seem to be listening to one of its veterans, Lucas di Grassi, who for months has been proposing to adjust the power and performance of the cars based on the circuits.