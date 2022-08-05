Formula E season ends early for Sam Bird. The English driver, in fact, remedied a fracture during the first lap of Race 2 of the London E-Prix, but on that occasion he was able to continue and finish the race up to eighth place.

At the end of the race Bird underwent an X-ray which found a compound fracture in his left hand and his participation in the final event of the season in Seoul was subject to medical authorization.

Bird’s injury, however, will require an operation and therefore the English driver will still not be able to take part in the final round of the championship. Jaguar has thus decided to field Norman Nato for the last two races of the season.

The Frenchman scored 54 points last year and finished in eighteenth position in the drivers’ standings.

“I am devastated that I will not be able to race in the last two races of the season in Seoul, especially as I would have crossed the finish line of my 100th race in Formula E,” said Bird.

“I need to spend the next few weeks dedicating myself to recovery after left hand surgery in order to be ready for testing and season 9. I have faith in Norman, he is a guy who has already won and I am sure he will bring home some good points for Jaguar ”.

Sam Bird, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 5 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

After leaving the Venturi team, Nato played the role of reserve and simulator driver for Jaguar. This year, moreover, he also raced in the WEC with the Realteam in LMP2.

“First of all I want to wish Sam to recover as soon as possible. As a reserve driver I have been alongside the team at all times of the season, “said Nato.

“Even though I haven’t driven a Formula E car in over a year, when I get into the Jaguar I-TYPE 5 next weekend I will be fighting for as many points as possible. I want to make the most of this opportunity.”

Jaguar is currently battling for the drivers’ title with Mitch Evans, though the New Zealander’s retirement from the second race in London left him 36 points behind leader of the standings Stoffel Vandoorne.

The British brand is also mathematically fighting in the championship reserved for teams even if it arrives at the last two races of the season with 91 points behind Mercedes.