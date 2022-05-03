The agreement has a duration of five years with an option for renewal and means that, if San Paolo were to actually debut in 2023, there would be four new locations on next year’s calendar.

Formula E has already unveiled the track for next season’s Cape Town round, plus there should be the debut in Vancouver, with the race scheduled for this year having been postponed. Without forgetting that the Indian city of Hyderabad already has an agreement.

San Paolo had already been present in a provisional Formula E calendar, that of the 2017-2018 season. However, the project was later abandoned to make way for Punta del Este.

Previously, Rio de Janeiro had also been linked to the electric series in its inaugural season, the 2014-2015, but even then nothing came of it.

“We are delighted that the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will head to Brazil for the first time pending approval by the FIA ​​World Motor Sport Council in June,” said Alberto Longo, Formula E chief championship officer.

“The country has a huge and long-standing passion for motorsport, it’s a big market and one of the largest countries in the world, and São Paulo itself is a historic venue for racing.”

“We look forward to welcoming Brazilian fans, who are like few others and will certainly create a vibrant and unique atmosphere, with fans enjoying Formula E with the leap forward in technology and performance that we will see. with the single-seaters Gen3 “.

The agreement with San Paolo was signed on the occasion of the Munich event and will be promoted by Sao Paolo Turismo in collaboration with GL Events.

“Hosting an E-Prix is ​​fully aligned with the goals of the city,” said Sao Paulo Mayor Ricardo Nunes, “to attract events that promote Sao Paulo’s image to the world, to move the economy and create places. to work with event-related tourism; moreover, to promote sustainable development “.

According to the first rumors, the race should take place at the Anhembi Sambadrome, which from 2010 to 2013 has already hosted the IndyCar. As you date, however, we are talking about March 24-25 next year, therefore three weeks after the Carnival of San Paolo.

Additional information by Guilherme Longo