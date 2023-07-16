Formula E, E-Prix 2 Rome: order of arrival

pos. Pilot Team Posting/Withdrawal 1 j Dennis Avalanche Andretti 45:04.323 2 No. Born Nissan e.dams +3.105 3 St. bird Jaguar TCS +3.633 4 AND. Mortar Maserati MSG +4.357 5 St. Buemi Envision Racing +5.004 6 m. Gunther Maserati MSG +5.403 7 P. Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +11.586 8 St. Vandoorne DS Penske +11.951 9 d. ticktum NIO 333 +12.563 10 No. Müller ABT Cupra +13.313 11 j Hughes Neom McLaren +14.507 12 AF from the coast TAG Heuer Porsche +18.034 13 R. Rast Neom McLaren +21.029 14 No. Cassidy Envision Racing +23.475 15 J.-E. Vergne DS Penske +1:26.623 16 St. fenestration Nissan e.dams +LAP DNF m. evans Jaguar TCS Accident DNF R. Merhi Mahindra Accident DNF L. Of Grassi Mahindra Accident DNF St. Sette Câmara NIO 333 DNF R. Frijns ABT Cupra DNF TO. lotterer Avalanche Andretti Accident

Formula E Rome, for Dennis a victory worth double

The two days of Eur crown Jake Dennis, who limited the damage in the final with a fourth place yesterday, and today dominated the E-Prix-2. Taking advantage of the zeroes of Nick Cassidy and Mitch Evans, the Briton flies towards the home round in London as the absolute favourite.

On the second lap the two New Zealanders, in fact, are the protagonists of an accident that ousts them from the fight for victory: the fault lies entirely with the Jaguar TCS driver, who totally misses the braking point, hits the Cassidy and glide on the countryman’s roll bar. evans he tries to get back on track but his I-Type is absolutely undriveable and forces him to retire, Cassidy gets entangled in the group and closes with an accident on the last lap with André Lotterer. The Envision Racing team rider ends the E-Prix sadly in 14th place and now has to recover 24 points from Dennis.

Norman closes behind the British Born (with the front wing bad for half the race) and Sam bird, who redeems himself after yesterday’s frightening accident. Maserati close to the podium with Edoardo Mortara, while Maximilian Günther’s sixth position is also solid: Sebastien Buemi is between the two Tipo Folgores. Wehrlein, Vandoorne, Ticktum and Müller are also in the top 10.

The next appointments

Formula E is back on track on Friday 28 July at 6pm, with free practice 1 of the first of the two London E-Prixes, which will close the season and decide the awarding of titles. Saturday 29 July free practice 2 at 11.30, the qualifications of Race-1 scheduled for 13.40, while the E-Prix is ​​at 18.03. Sunday 30 July the final act of Season 9: times unchanged from Saturday, with free practice 3 at 11.30, qualifying at 1.40 pm and the E-Prix at 6.03 pm.