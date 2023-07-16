Formula E, E-Prix 2 Rome: order of arrival
|pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Posting/Withdrawal
|1
|j Dennis
|Avalanche Andretti
|45:04.323
|2
|No. Born
|Nissan e.dams
|+3.105
|3
|St. bird
|Jaguar TCS
|+3.633
|4
|AND. Mortar
|Maserati MSG
|+4.357
|5
|St. Buemi
|Envision Racing
|+5.004
|6
|m. Gunther
|Maserati MSG
|+5.403
|7
|P. Wehrlein
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|+11.586
|8
|St. Vandoorne
|DS Penske
|+11.951
|9
|d. ticktum
|NIO 333
|+12.563
|10
|No. Müller
|ABT Cupra
|+13.313
|11
|j Hughes
|Neom McLaren
|+14.507
|12
|AF from the coast
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|+18.034
|13
|R. Rast
|Neom McLaren
|+21.029
|14
|No. Cassidy
|Envision Racing
|+23.475
|15
|J.-E. Vergne
|DS Penske
|+1:26.623
|16
|St. fenestration
|Nissan e.dams
|+LAP
|DNF
|m. evans
|Jaguar TCS
|Accident
|DNF
|R. Merhi
|Mahindra
|Accident
|DNF
|L. Of Grassi
|Mahindra
|Accident
|DNF
|St. Sette Câmara
|NIO 333
|DNF
|R. Frijns
|ABT Cupra
|DNF
|TO. lotterer
|Avalanche Andretti
|Accident
Formula E Rome, for Dennis a victory worth double
The two days of Eur crown Jake Dennis, who limited the damage in the final with a fourth place yesterday, and today dominated the E-Prix-2. Taking advantage of the zeroes of Nick Cassidy and Mitch Evans, the Briton flies towards the home round in London as the absolute favourite.
On the second lap the two New Zealanders, in fact, are the protagonists of an accident that ousts them from the fight for victory: the fault lies entirely with the Jaguar TCS driver, who totally misses the braking point, hits the Cassidy and glide on the countryman’s roll bar. evans he tries to get back on track but his I-Type is absolutely undriveable and forces him to retire, Cassidy gets entangled in the group and closes with an accident on the last lap with André Lotterer. The Envision Racing team rider ends the E-Prix sadly in 14th place and now has to recover 24 points from Dennis.
Norman closes behind the British Born (with the front wing bad for half the race) and Sam bird, who redeems himself after yesterday’s frightening accident. Maserati close to the podium with Edoardo Mortara, while Maximilian Günther’s sixth position is also solid: Sebastien Buemi is between the two Tipo Folgores. Wehrlein, Vandoorne, Ticktum and Müller are also in the top 10.
The next appointments
Formula E is back on track on Friday 28 July at 6pm, with free practice 1 of the first of the two London E-Prixes, which will close the season and decide the awarding of titles. Saturday 29 July free practice 2 at 11.30, the qualifications of Race-1 scheduled for 13.40, while the E-Prix is at 18.03. Sunday 30 July the final act of Season 9: times unchanged from Saturday, with free practice 3 at 11.30, qualifying at 1.40 pm and the E-Prix at 6.03 pm.
