The Sunday E-Prix in Rome was a high-level qualifying session. The top three in the world rankings faced each other in direct matches, all finishing in the first two rows of the grid. Jake Dennis will sprint ahead of Nick Cassidy, while Mitch Evans didn’t go beyond the fourth position. Bad again Porsche and Pascal Wehrlein, eliminated in the first group. Maserati instead reaches the knockout stage again with the usual Gunther.

Challenge to the top

The two leaders of the world standings met in the very final of qualifying, where Jake Dennis got the better of Nick Cassidy by just 71 thousandths, descending under the wall of 1’38”. Thanks to the points scored with pole position and the fastest lap, Dennis is close to the lead in the world standings, still held by Cassidy. However, everything can be called into question, since the standard bearer of the Andretti house is under investigation for an alleged impeding. However, the English driver made the difference in qualifying, being the only one of the Porsche-powered drivers to have gained access to the knockout stage. Antonio Felix Da Costa will start from the tenth position, while Pascal Wehrlein will even start from the fifteenth position. The German driver’s world championship dreams are fading more and more.

Despite the Andretti’s pole position, Jaguar powertrains continue to be in great shape on the streets of the capital. All four I-Type 6s earned entry to the knockout stage, where the two works Jaguars clashed early on in the round of 16. Team orders they facilitated the passage of Mitch Evans, who then had to surrender to Cassidy’s Envision in the semifinal. The New Zealander from Jaguar did not hide his disappointment, declaring that something more will be needed to find pace and win in the afternoon.

Evans will be separated from the pacesetters on the starting grid Norman Born, excellent third after qualifying, confirming the Nissan’s incisiveness on the flying lap. Unfortunately Fenestraz, one of Saturday’s protagonists, was unable to print a useful lap due to battery replacement and will start the race from the back of the grid. maserati celebrate the third row again thanks to Maximilian Gunther, who will start from the sixth box. The German was the only one of the Stellantis-powered cars to pass the gap in the first phase, but the investigation is pending on him for a possible failure to slow down under the yellow flag. The second Rome E-Prix will start at 15.00.

Results

Position Pilot Squad Time 1 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti 1'37"936"' 2 Nick Cassidy Envision Racing 1'38"007"' 3 Norman Born nissan 1'38"203"' 4 Mitch Evans Jaguars 1'38"322"' 5 Sam Bird Jaguars 1'38"445"' 6 Maximilian Gunther maserati 1'38"655"' 7 Dan Ticktum NIO 1'38"720"' 8 Sebastian Buemi Envision Racing 1'51"464" 9 Edward Mortara maserati 1'38"598"' 10 Antonio Felix DaCosta Porsche 1'38"976"' 11 Jake Hughes McLaren 1'38"677"' 12 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske 1'39"128"' 13 René Rast McLaren 1'38"825"' 14 Lucas di Grassi Mahindra 1'39"318"' 15 Pascal Wehrlein Porsche 1'38"842"' 16 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 1'39"365"' 17 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti 1'38"932"' 18 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske 1'39"366"' 19 Nico Muller ABT Cupra 1'39"125"' 20 Robin Frijns ABT Cupra 1'39"536"' 21 Robert Merhi Mahindra 1'40"289"' 22 Sacha Fenestraz nissan /