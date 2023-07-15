Jaguar arrived in Rome with the underdogs and after the first qualifications for the Eur, the reason is even more understood. Mitch Evans and Sam Bird monopolize the front row of Saturday’s E-Prix, not without controversy over the first cancellation and then re-approval of the Englishman’s time under the yellow flag. The Maseratis did well, both at the top of the grid, while Dennis, Wehrlein and Cassidy will start from the midfield.

Jaguar monopoly

The emotions begin immediately in the first qualifying group, when during the last and decisive attempt Sergio Sette Camara goes wide at turn 4. The episode causes the momentary display of the yellow flag just as Vandoorne, Bird and Dennis arrive, they still manage to improve the lap enough to pass the cut. To remain excluded is Pascal Wehrlein, which however is temporarily readmitted to the quarterfinals after the race direction decides to cancel the laps of Bird and Vandoorne. Jaguar and DS then appealed and the times were validated again. Thus Sacha Fenestraz, Sam Bird, Jake Dennis and Maximilian Gunther advance, while Wehrlein and the two DS remain excluded.

Sam Bird advances smoothly to the final, where he meets his teammate Mitch Evans. The New Zealander, in full fight for the title, immediately put the record straight by qualifying as the fastest of the second group, to then get the better of Mortara and Buemi in the knockout stage. The final duel sees Evans emerge himself, who in addition to the pole position conquers three precious points in a world championship key. Behind the front row all Jaguar will start the excellent Sacha Fenestraz with Nissan, the fastest of the first group, joined by Sebastien Buemi on Envision Racing.

The other bigs

The other contenders for the title will start in the center group. Ranking leader Jake Dennis doesn’t go beyond seventh place, forced to surrender in the quarterfinals to Sam Bird. Pascal Wehrlein, eliminated in the first group, will start from tenth position, while Nick Cassidy will start from eighth position. The New Zealander was unable to improve his time in the second qualifying group, due to the red flag caused by Jake Hughes’ violent crash in the treacherous climb towards turn 7. The Englishman’s time was canceled for having caused the neutralization, but the extensive damage to his McLaren makes his participation in the race highly unlikely. Finally, in the Stellantis house smiles Maserati, sixth and eighth respectively with Mortara and Gunther, while Vandoorne and Vergne do not bring the DS beyond the twelfth and sixteenth position. The first of the two Rome E-Prix will start at 15.00.

Position Pilot Squad Time 1 Mitch Evans Jaguars 1'39"089"' 2 Sam Bird Jaguars 1'40"985"' 3 Sacha Fenestraz nissan 1'39"807"' 4 Sebastian Buemi Envision Racing 1'40"470"' 5 René Rast McLaren 1'38"861"' 6 Edward Mortara maserati 1'38"900"' 7 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti 1'39"266"' 8 Maximilian Gunther maserati 1'39"315"' 9 Nick Cassidy Envision Racing 1'39"630"' 10 Pascal Wehrlein Porsche 1'39"447"' 11 Norman Born nissan 1'39"968"' 12 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske 1'39"601"' 13 Antonio Felix DaCosta Porsche 1'40"149"' 14 Nico Muller ABT Cupra 1'39"664"' 15 Lucas di Grassi Mahindra 1'40"424"' 16 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske 1'39"701"' 17 Robin Frijns ABT Cupra 1'40"485"' 18 Dan Ticktum NIO 1'39"729"' 19 Robert Merhi Mahindra 1'41"956"' 20 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti 1'39"931"' 21 Jake Hughes McLaren 1'39'494"' 22 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 1'41"159"'