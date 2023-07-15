That of the EUR is not the same track as a year ago. The repeated accidents on the ascent of the Colosseum Square are proof of how the nature and safety of a circuit depend as much on its design as on the cars that race on it. The fastest Gen3s were responsible for several accidents, including the one involving Bird, first hit at high speed by Buemi and then Mortara after turning on the trajectory inside a blind curve, triggering a chain reaction that led to the withdrawal of a third of the participants. There can only be relief for the safety of all pilots afterwards the violent incidents that took place in Romebut at the same time concern for situations that risk repeating themselves in the future.

A different track

Florian Modlinger, Porsche Team Principal, already on the eve explained how with the arrival of the Gen3s the Roman circuit had changed its skin compared to the Gen2 era: “This track is a great challenge, with several high-speed corners where the mileage is even higher than in the past. With the Gen2s some sections of this track were almost straight and did not pose a great challenge for the riders, while now they are definitely badass. There are a lot of bumps and high-speed sections.”

What ends up under accusation is above all the rapid climb from turn 4 to turn 7, with two changes of direction and numerous bumps, dips and manhole covers in the trajectory over which the risk of losing control is high. Running the stretch in full is no longer a given with the Gen3s, which in racing conditions are approx 30% more powerful than previous cars. All of this increases the challenge for the engineers but above all for the drivers, making the Roman track the best on which to try your hand at for Formula E, if you only look at the technical aspect. However, the increasing difficulty and spectacle are acceptable as long as the necessary safety conditions exist, evidently absent in this case, given the lack of escape routes in what are now full-fledged curves.

Insufficient security

The ascent of the Eur is historically one of the most dangerous stretches on the calendar, where there have already been accidents in the past. When assessing a danger, both the probability that an event will occur and the seriousness of its consequences are taken into account, both aspects increased with the arrival of Gen3 in Rome. On Saturday alone Jake Hughes and André Lotterer had already lost control on the fateful climb before the multiple accident triggered by Sam Bird. The danger comes not only from the greater power and speed of third-generation cars. To these are added some harder, less grippy tyresmade by Hankook at the express request of Formula E. Finally, the dispute of the race in July, with 60°C of asphalthas contributed to further reducing the grip and stability of the cars.

On the eve of the Gen3 era, insiders wondered if some circuits shouldn’t be adapted to the different characteristics and performance of the cars. For the future of Formula E, with the Gen4 already in the pipeline, there is talk of the opposite, i.e. of adapt cars from track to track by regulating its power and aerodynamic package. A practice that perhaps it would be appropriate to evaluate already with the Gen3s for the next editions of the E-Prix in Rome. If changing the design of the track weren’t a viable option, nothing would prevent the reduction of the racing power in the Eur, with further help that could come from the development of new tyres.

The race

Fortunately, Saturday’s race resumed regularly, with the victory going to Mitch Evans and Jaguars which bring the consecutive successes in the capital to three. The British manufacturer confirms his affinity with the Roman track, interpreting its pitfalls perfectly and enjoying a car which, like its progenitor, combines excellent bump absorption with braking stability. The monopolized front row in qualifying allowed Jaguar to set up the first half of the race in the name of team play, with Bird leading the way in the opening laps to allow his partner to travel in the slipstream and save some energy.

The multiple accident will have important repercussions on the fight for the constructors’ title, having forced the retirement of one car from each of the leading teams. Fortunately, the protagonists of the race for the drivers’ title continued to battle each other, giving rise to an intense trio that encompassed all the essence of Formula E: skilful battery management and hard-fought overtaking. With today’s victory, Evans is close to the championship lead now held by Nick Cassidy, always incisive when it comes to coming back from the rear. Jake Dennis and Andretti instead pay an excess of enthusiasm, finding themselves forced to run in defense in the final with little residual energy.

maserati celebrate home podium with Gunther, who tries to ward off market rumors that De Vries would like him to replace him on the Tipo Folgore next season. The Trident confirms the growing trend in the second half of the championship, thanks to both software development in Modena and car management on the track. On the other hand, those who see the world title moving further and further away are Porsche and Pascal Wehrlein. The all-German pairing again misses the knockout phase of qualifying, a major weakness of the 99X Electric, then remaining entangled in traffic and accidents in the center of the group. There will be a way to make up for it in the Sunday E-Prix, where the biggest question mark is how many will be able to take part. Indeed, in the multiple accident on Saturday numerous chassis were damaged, perhaps even more than the spare ones available in the paddock.