Mitch evans he confirms himself as the king of Rome and wins at Eur for the third time in a row: the Jaguar driver is almost always in control, the first in the history of the Capitoline ePrix to win from pole position. And to think that Evans loses the position to his teammate Sam Bird at the start, but the New Zealander is good at making up for it already on the fifth lap and always stays in the lead positions.

Behind him and Sacha Fenestraz (who takes the first position in attack mode) unleashes thehell. The race is marred and interrupted for over half an hour by the terrible accident which involves above all bird and Edward Mortar: on the ninth lap the Briton spins himself while he is in attack mode and lands dangerously in the middle of the track. His Jaguar is in fact behind a blind curve and it is almost impossible to see for those who arrive: they manage to dodge it almost by a miracle Vergne (“The biggest scare of my career“) and Robin Frijns, Sebastien Buemi and Mortara himself are unable to do the same, who hit it in full force.

Buemi destroys the left side of his I-Type 6: due to the impact he flies into the barrier and lands on Antonio Felix’s car from the coast which is immediately behind (decisive the Halo). Mortara’s impact was more frontal: the Swiss didn’t report relevant physical consequences, but he was so shaken as to refuse any hot interview. Luckily all the riders involved (Bird, Buemi, da Costa, Mortara, Di Grassi and Frijns) are fine, and the remaining 14 restart with Fenestraz closing every window for Evans and Rast. However, the Frenchman suffers a crisis with energy management, as does Jake Dennis, who makes life difficult for Evans for a few laps before being forced to lift and coast which places him in 4th place ahead of Verne and Müller, and therefore ousts him from the podium. The podium instead, behind Evans and his compatriot Nick Cassidy (a golden second place coming back from ninth place), instead hits the Maserati, thanks to Max Günther. Also in the top 10 were Wehrlein (the German unlucky, who returned to the pits after just one lap to change the front wing following a contact), Nato, Sette Camara and Fenestraz.

Formula E is back on track tomorrow at 8.10 for free practice 2, then the Eur will start to get serious again: at 10.40 the qualifications that will determine the starting grid of the second ePrix of the weekend: off at 3. In the drivers’ standings Cassidy overtakes Dennis and detaches him by five points (171-166). In third position Evans, at -20 from the top but perhaps with more tailwind in a world championship key.