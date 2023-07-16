Jake Dennis intends to play all possible cards to arrive at the last event of the 2023 FIA Formula E season with the chances of capturing the world title and he demonstrated it once again this morning, signing the pole position for Race 2 at the Rome E-Prix.

The British driver beat the championship leader, Nick Cassidy, by 71 thousandths of a second in the final qualifying match. The Virgin Racing team driver was unable to repeat the sensational performance signed in the semi-finals against the first of the Jaguar Racing team drivers in the standings and one of the 4 contenders for the Drivers’ Championship, Mitch Evans.

Thanks to this result, Dennis managed to gnaw another 3 points in the standings from Cassidy, moving just 2 lengths behind his rival. This afternoon he will have the great opportunity to switch positions again in the general classification of the season, even starting from pole.

Good performance for Norman Nato, third with the first Nissan e.dams and beaten by Dennis in the semifinal. Next to him on the grid will be Evans with the first of the Jaguars. The second, however, that of Sam Bird, will open the third row due to elimination in the quarterfinals.

Maximilian Guenther was able to take sixth time, but his quarter-final which he took part against Jake Dennis was never history. The German was beaten by almost half a second (476 thousandths of a second). Good performance by Dan Ticktum, seventh with the first NIO, while Sébastien Buemi threw away a great opportunity for redemption after yesterday’s accident by finishing wide in turn 7 and then kissing the barriers with the front at very low speed. This however forced him to lose his duel with Norman Nato and be eliminated.

Ninth place for Edoardo Mortara with the second Maserati, while Antonio Felix Da Costa completes the top p10 with the first Porsche ahead of Jake Hughes’ McLaren. Far behind Jean-Eric Vergne with the Dragon Penske Autosport, 12th and ahead of the second McLaren, that of René Rast.

Very difficult session also for one of the 4 contenders for the 2023 world title, Pascal Wehrlein with the second Porsche, preceded and followed by two Brazilians: Lucas Di Grassi with the Mahindra and Sergio Sette Camara with the second NIO. While Andretti Autosport rejoices over Dennis’ pole position, it can’t be happy with André Lotterer’s 17th place. The reigning world champion in the category, Stoffel Vandoorne, is only 18th, followed by the two Audi Sport team ABTs of Nico Mueller and Robin Frijns. Rounding out the standings are Roberto Merhi with the second Mahindra and Sacha Fenestraz with the second Nissan e.dams.