Formula E, E-Prix-2 Rome: the standings

Formula E, E-Prix-2 Rome: the record

The king of Rome will also be Mitch Evans, but from the two days of the EUR the real winner is called Jake Dennis. The Briton dominates the second Capitoline E-Prix, returns to success after the initial race in Mexico and above all strikes a very important blow in a World Championship key to Nick Cassidy and Mitch Evans.

On the second lap the two New Zealanders, in fact, are the protagonists of an accident which ousts them from the fight for victory: the fault lies entirely with the Jaguar TCS driver, who totally wrong the braking point, Cassidy centers and glides on the compatriot’s roll bar. Evans tries to get back on track but his I-Type is absolutely undriveable and forces him to retire, Cassidy gets entangled in the group and closes with a last lap accident with André Lotterer in an attempt to earn the crumbs of 12th place.

OH NO!!!!! 🤯 Mitch Evans goes into the back of Nick Cassidy and ends up ON TOP of the Envision Racing driver! Both drivers escape unhurt – thank goodness for the halo!@Hankook_Sport #RomeEPrix pic.twitter.com/NnvJdmf1l4 — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) July 16, 2023

Behind Dennis close Norman Born (with the front wing bad for half the race) and Sam birdwho redeems himself after yesterday’s frightening accident. maserati at the foot of the podium with Edoardo Mortara, the sixth position of Maximilian Günther is also solid: in the middle of the two Tipo Folgore there is Sebastien Buemi. Wehrlein, Vandoorne, Ticktum and Muller are also in the top 10.

In the drivers’ standings, Dennis now has 195 points and a margin of +24 over Cassidy: almost a race ahead of the Envision Racing driver, who will have to attack throughout the weekend in London to still hope for the title.

The next appointments

Formula E is back on track on Friday 28 July at 6pm, with free practice 1 of the first of the two London E-Prixes, which will close the season and decide the awarding of titles. Saturday 29 July free practice 2 at 11.30, the qualifications of Race-1 scheduled for 13.40, while the E-Prix is ​​at 18.03. Sunday 30 July the final act of the Season 9: times unchanged from Saturday, with free practice 3 at 11.30am, qualifying at 1.40pm and the E-Prix at 6.03pm.