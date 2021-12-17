Also for next season there will be two races scheduled on the Rome street circuit. Giovinazzi and the other drivers on the track in the Capital on 9 and 10 April: info and prices

Now it is certain that also in 2022, as already this year, there will be two races in Rome, two E-prix of Formula E. The electric category has announced its calendar for Season 8, starting on 28 and 29 January from Riyadh, or rather from the suburb of Ad-Diriyah, in Saudi Arabia. And the double Roman appointment, Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 April, in the usual Eur circuit was also certified (moreover in a very crowded weekend in which Formula 1 in Melbourne, the World Championship in Austin, the Superbike at Aragon …).

As in 2021 – The 2021 season, number Seven, also had two races in subsequent days in Rome, with victories for Jean-Eric Vergne (DS-Techeetah) and Stoffel Vandoorne (Mercedes). While in the two previous tests the Jaguar had always triumphed, in 2018 with the British Sam Bird and in 2019 with the New Zealander Mitch Evans.

An Italian at the start – Finally on the track in 2022 there will be an Italian driver: leave Alfa-Romeo and Formula 1, Antonio Giovinazzi will be behind the wheel of one of the two cars of the American team Dragon Penske. Equally coveted will be the possibility of having the public in the stands. This year it will be possible to watch the race from one of the different grandstands, including the new one on the start in Via delle Tre Fontane, or from the “Green Arena” a dedicated lawn area, overlooking the track and set up with refreshment stations and large screens .

Prices and concessions – The cost of a full ticket for the Green Arena is 26 euros while the prices of the stands vary from 69 to 99 euros, with the possibility of purchasing a premium ticket at 129 euros which includes an exclusive visit to the pit lane on Fridays. Discounts are available for children under 16 and for those who buy tickets for both days. Tickets are on sale on the Formula E website.

December 17 – 08:56

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Formula #Rome #doubles #double #appointment #capital