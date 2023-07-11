The city of Rome in the EUR district 15 and 16 July 2023 hosts the fifth edition of theePrix of its historywith the electric single-seaters of Formula E whizzing through the streets of the capital. The event takes place on circuit obtained on the roads of Eur. The Roman stage includes two races, valid as Rounds 13 and 14 of the 2023 Formula E calendar.

Formula E Rome 2023

The viability of the Eur district undergoes changes from 13 to 17 July 2023. From 20.30 on Thursday 13 July to 5.30 in the morning of Monday 17 July vehicular transit is prohibited inside the “green ring” which extends from boulevard of skating to boulevard Asia.

The Formula E track in Rome winds along the streets of the Eur district

The Eur circuit winds around important attractions in the neighbourhood, including the Square ColosseumThe Congress Palacethe so-called “Cloud” and theMarconi obelisk. This circuit combines the thrill of motor racing with iconic scenery, creating a unique atmosphere of speed and technology. The cars whiz along the streets close to prestigious architectural structures, offering spectators a fascinating mix between history and innovation.

Formula E Rome info, tickets

It promises to be a great event in Rome that no one wants to miss. Tickets can be purchased online on the portal Ticketone, choosing between different options at variable prices. You can find starting lawn tickets from €5.50 up to exclusive packages such as the Premium Experience a 132 euros per day.

Tickets to attend the races are on sale online at Ticketone

Among the options there are also Gold tickets at 102 euros, Silver at 72 euros, Bronze at 52 euros and Green Area at 30.50 euros, which offer access to grandstands and areas of the circuit of different quality depending on the price. It is also possible to purchase season tickets valid for two days, which offer savings compared to the purchase of single day tickets.

Map of the North and South entrances to the Formula E Eur circuit

For example, the Premium package goes to 202 euros, while lawn access for two days is 9.50 euros. Discounts are also available for children under 15 (children under 3 enter for free) and for 16-24 year olds. The details of the Formula E prices in Rome are shown in the section dedicated to tickets for the Rome E-Prix.

Formula E Rome route

The Formula E event takes place on the Eur street circuit, located in the district of the same name in Rome. The route crosses points of interest such as the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana and the Palazzo dei Congressi.

The circuit has been modified, bringing its length to 3,385 metres, with 19 bends making it the second longest track in the history of the category. This change was necessary due to theincreased performance of single-seaters and the needs of urban traffic.

The Eur circuit where the Formula E single-seaters race

In the first two editions, the layout included 21 curves and had a total length of 2,860 metersmaking it one of the longest circuits of the Formula E season.

Formula E Rome race schedule for July 2023

07:30 – Opening of the event.

08:10 – 08:40: Free practice 2.

10:40 – 11:55: Qualifying.

12.15pm – 1.00pm: Spectators Pit Lane Walk & Drivers Autograph Session.

12:30 – 13:00: Drivers’ autograph session – Pit Lane.

13:00 – 13:15 – Pilot interview.

14:33 – 15:00: Starting grid.

15:00 – 16:00: Race.

Formula E 2023 Rome road and traffic closures

From July 13th at 8.30pm until July 17th at 5.30am, traffic conditions in Rome during Formula E will change, here’s how. The “green ring” is closed to traffic from boulevard of skating to boulevard AsiaWhile Via Christopher Columbus it is closed in the section of the Eur between via Laurentina and viale America. Are available alternative routes through via Laurentina, the viaduct of Magliana/viale Egeo, Ostiense-Via del Mare and Ardeatina.

Public transport also undergoes detours and limitations for various day and night lines, as well as connections from remittances Magliana – Tor Pagnotta.

Map of road conditions in EUR during the Formula E races

Lines are affected 30, 31, 73, 170, 670, 708, 714, 724, 762, 779, 779F, 780, 788, 791, C7, n070, nMB, nME, F02, F20, L05, L50, M01, M02, and M20. Also, they are diverted the line 771 until July 16, the line 778 from 14 to 16 July and the C8 line on 15 and 16 July.

During the closures, thepedestrian access it is allowed in the “green ring”, while holders of a valid access ticket for the “blue ring” can access the section near the circuit. The Capitoline Administration has also provided for some terminus changes of public transport lines, with the closure of the terminus in Piazzale dell’Agricoltura until 19 July.

