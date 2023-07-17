TO Rome Jake Dennis of the team Andretti Autosport won the second race of Formula E which took place on city ​​circuit of the Eur. Two ePrix from the end of the 2023 Formula E season the British driver is the leader of the drivers classification conquered and in Rome in Race 2 he conquered the first Grand Slam of the GEN3 era: Pole Position, Fastest Lap and victory in the race, leading the whole race in the lead. In Rome he won in front of Norman Born (Nissan e.dams) e Sam Bird (Jaguar Racing)

In Race 1 instead the success is gone Mitch Evans on Jaguar (in his fourth career success in Rome), ahead of Nick Cassidy (Envision Racing) e Maximilian Gunther (Maserati Racing).

Formula E Rome 2023 results

In Race 2 Jake Dennis he was the absolute ruler of the Rome ePrix. The Briton started from pole position, never losing first position. He also handled them excellently Attack Mode and the energy available on his electric single-seater Porsche 99X Electricmanaged by the Andretti Autosport team.

Jake Dennis won Formula E Race 2 in Rome and leads the drivers’ standings

Dennis was also favored by an error of Mitch Evanswho had won in Race 1, who was involved in an accident at Turn 7 on the third lap, also involving Nick Cassidy,

While the former tried to overtake Dennis for the lead in the brake area of ​​the infamous Turn 7, Evans he lost control of his Jaguar in the crossing, grazed the leader’s Andretti and launched spectacularly on the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 by Cassidy of Envision Racing.

Spectacular crash in Rome with Mitch Evans flying over Nick Cassidy

The damage Evans sustained proved fatal, while Cassidy was only able to recover until 14th place at the end of the race.

At the end of the Roman appointment Dennisin view of the last two ePrix in London, has a 24-point lead over Cassidy.

Race 2 accident in the Rome ePrix 2023

Evans instead is located at 44 points away in third place, while Pascal Wehrlein of TAG Heuer Porsche retains a slim mathematical hope, with a delay of 49 points from the first position out of 58 points still available. L’Envision Racing leads the team standings with a 13-point lead over TAG Heuer Porsche.

Podium race 2 ePrix Rome 2023

The podium of race 2 of Formula E 2023 of theRome ePrix 2023 is formed from:

1. Jake Dennis (Avalanche Andretti Porsche)

2. Norman Nato (Nissan Formula E Team)

3. Sam Bird (Jaguar Racing)

Standings race 2 ePrix Rome Formula E 2023

POS # PILOT TEAM LAPS TIME WITHDRAW 1 27 Jake Dennis Andretti Autosport 24 45’04.323 2 17 Norman Born Nissan e.dams 24 3.105 3 10 Sam Bird Jaguar Racing 24 3,633 4 48 Edward Mortara Maserati Racing 24 4,357 5 16 Sebastien Buemi Virgin Racing 24 5.004 6 7 Maximilian Gunther Maserati Racing 24 5.403 7 94 Pascal Wehrlein Porsche Motorsport 24 11,586 8 1 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske Autosport 24 11,951 9 33 Dan Ticktum NIO Formula E Team 24 12,563 10 51 Nico Müller Audi Sport Team ABT 24 13,313 11 5 Jake Hughes McLaren 24 14,507 12 13 António Felix Da Costa Porsche Motorsport 24 18.034 13 58 René Rast McLaren 24 21.029 14 37 Nick Cassidy Virgin Racing 24 28,475 15 25 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske Autosport 24 1’26.623 16 23 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams 23 1 lap 36 Andre Lotterer Andretti Autosport 23 1 lap Retired 3 Sergio Sette Camara NIO Formula E Team 23 1 lap Retired 4 Robin Frijns Audi Sport Team ABT 18 6 Laps Retired 8 Robert Merhi Mahindra Racing 12 12 Laps Retired 11 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra Racing 12 12 Laps Retired Standings race 2 ePrix Rome Formula E 2023

Stoffel Vandoorne (DS Penske) in Rome collected an 8th and 11th place

Podium Race 1 ePrix Rome 2023

The podium of race 1 of Formula E 2023 of theRome ePrix 2023 is formed from:

1. Mitch Evans (Jaguar Racing)

2. Nick Cassidy (Virgin Racing)

3. Maximilian Gunther (Maserati Racing)

Standings Race 1 ePrix Rome Formula E 2023

POS # PILOT TEAM LAPS TIME WITHDRAW 1 9 Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing 27 1:37’02.976 2 37 Nick Cassidy Virgin Racing 27 1,639 3 7 Maximilian Gunther Maserati Racing 27 9.126 4 27 Jake Dennis Andretti Autosport 27 21.010 5 25 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske Autosport 27 21,482 6 51 Nico Müller Audi Sport Team ABT 27 21,858 7 94 Pascal Wehrlein Porsche Motorsport 27 23,582 8 17 Norman Born Nissan e.dams 27 24.071 9 3 Sergio Sette Camara NIO Formula E Team 27 25,427 10 23 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams 27 30,342 11 1 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske Autosport 27 44,961 12 8 Robert Merhi Mahindra Racing 27 1’05.048 13 33 Dan Ticktum NIO Formula E Team 27 1,34,800 58 René Rast McLaren 15 12 Laps Retired 10 Sam Bird Jaguar Racing 8 19 Laps Retired 16 Sebastien Buemi Virgin Racing 8 19 Laps Retired 13 António Felix Da Costa Porsche Motorsport 8 19 Laps Retired 48 Edward Mortara Maserati Racing 8 19 Laps Retired 11 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra Racing 8 19 Laps Retired 4 Robin Frijns Audi Sport Team ABT 8 19 Laps Retired 36 Andre Lotterer Andretti Autosport 2 25 Laps Ranking race 1 ePrix Rome Formula E 2023

