TO Rome Jake Dennis of the team Andretti Autosport won the second race of Formula E which took place on city circuit of the Eur. Two ePrix from the end of the 2023 Formula E season the British driver is the leader of the drivers classification conquered and in Rome in Race 2 he conquered the first Grand Slam of the GEN3 era: Pole Position, Fastest Lap and victory in the race, leading the whole race in the lead. In Rome he won in front of Norman Born (Nissan e.dams) e Sam Bird (Jaguar Racing)
In Race 1 instead the success is gone Mitch Evans on Jaguar (in his fourth career success in Rome), ahead of Nick Cassidy (Envision Racing) e Maximilian Gunther (Maserati Racing).
Formula E Rome 2023 results
In Race 2 Jake Dennis he was the absolute ruler of the Rome ePrix. The Briton started from pole position, never losing first position. He also handled them excellently Attack Mode and the energy available on his electric single-seater Porsche 99X Electricmanaged by the Andretti Autosport team.
Dennis was also favored by an error of Mitch Evanswho had won in Race 1, who was involved in an accident at Turn 7 on the third lap, also involving Nick Cassidy,
While the former tried to overtake Dennis for the lead in the brake area of the infamous Turn 7, Evans he lost control of his Jaguar in the crossing, grazed the leader’s Andretti and launched spectacularly on the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 by Cassidy of Envision Racing.
The damage Evans sustained proved fatal, while Cassidy was only able to recover until 14th place at the end of the race.
At the end of the Roman appointment Dennisin view of the last two ePrix in London, has a 24-point lead over Cassidy.
Evans instead is located at 44 points away in third place, while Pascal Wehrlein of TAG Heuer Porsche retains a slim mathematical hope, with a delay of 49 points from the first position out of 58 points still available. L’Envision Racing leads the team standings with a 13-point lead over TAG Heuer Porsche.
Podium race 2 ePrix Rome 2023
The podium of race 2 of Formula E 2023 of theRome ePrix 2023 is formed from:
1. Jake Dennis (Avalanche Andretti Porsche)
2. Norman Nato (Nissan Formula E Team)
3. Sam Bird (Jaguar Racing)
Standings race 2 ePrix Rome Formula E 2023
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|TEAM
|LAPS
|TIME
|WITHDRAW
|1
|27
|Jake Dennis
|Andretti Autosport
|24
|45’04.323
|2
|17
|Norman Born
|Nissan e.dams
|24
|3.105
|3
|10
|Sam Bird
|Jaguar Racing
|24
|3,633
|4
|48
|Edward Mortara
|Maserati Racing
|24
|4,357
|5
|16
|Sebastien Buemi
|Virgin Racing
|24
|5.004
|6
|7
|Maximilian Gunther
|Maserati Racing
|24
|5.403
|7
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Porsche Motorsport
|24
|11,586
|8
|1
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|DS Penske Autosport
|24
|11,951
|9
|33
|Dan Ticktum
|NIO Formula E Team
|24
|12,563
|10
|51
|Nico Müller
|Audi Sport Team ABT
|24
|13,313
|11
|5
|Jake Hughes
|McLaren
|24
|14,507
|12
|13
|António Felix Da Costa
|Porsche Motorsport
|24
|18.034
|13
|58
|René Rast
|McLaren
|24
|21.029
|14
|37
|Nick Cassidy
|Virgin Racing
|24
|28,475
|15
|25
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|DS Penske Autosport
|24
|1’26.623
|16
|23
|Sacha Fenestraz
|Nissan e.dams
|23
|1 lap
|36
|Andre Lotterer
|Andretti Autosport
|23
|1 lap
|Retired
|3
|Sergio Sette Camara
|NIO Formula E Team
|23
|1 lap
|Retired
|4
|Robin Frijns
|Audi Sport Team ABT
|18
|6 Laps
|Retired
|8
|Robert Merhi
|Mahindra Racing
|12
|12 Laps
|Retired
|11
|Lucas DiGrassi
|Mahindra Racing
|12
|12 Laps
|Retired
Podium Race 1 ePrix Rome 2023
The podium of race 1 of Formula E 2023 of theRome ePrix 2023 is formed from:
1. Mitch Evans (Jaguar Racing)
2. Nick Cassidy (Virgin Racing)
3. Maximilian Gunther (Maserati Racing)
Standings Race 1 ePrix Rome Formula E 2023
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|TEAM
|LAPS
|TIME
|WITHDRAW
|1
|9
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar Racing
|27
|1:37’02.976
|2
|37
|Nick Cassidy
|Virgin Racing
|27
|1,639
|3
|7
|Maximilian Gunther
|Maserati Racing
|27
|9.126
|4
|27
|Jake Dennis
|Andretti Autosport
|27
|21.010
|5
|25
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|DS Penske Autosport
|27
|21,482
|6
|51
|Nico Müller
|Audi Sport Team ABT
|27
|21,858
|7
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Porsche Motorsport
|27
|23,582
|8
|17
|Norman Born
|Nissan e.dams
|27
|24.071
|9
|3
|Sergio Sette Camara
|NIO Formula E Team
|27
|25,427
|10
|23
|Sacha Fenestraz
|Nissan e.dams
|27
|30,342
|11
|1
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|DS Penske Autosport
|27
|44,961
|12
|8
|Robert Merhi
|Mahindra Racing
|27
|1’05.048
|13
|33
|Dan Ticktum
|NIO Formula E Team
|27
|1,34,800
|58
|René Rast
|McLaren
|15
|12 Laps
|Retired
|10
|Sam Bird
|Jaguar Racing
|8
|19 Laps
|Retired
|16
|Sebastien Buemi
|Virgin Racing
|8
|19 Laps
|Retired
|13
|António Felix Da Costa
|Porsche Motorsport
|8
|19 Laps
|Retired
|48
|Edward Mortara
|Maserati Racing
|8
|19 Laps
|Retired
|11
|Lucas DiGrassi
|Mahindra Racing
|8
|19 Laps
|Retired
|4
|Robin Frijns
|Audi Sport Team ABT
|8
|19 Laps
|Retired
|36
|Andre Lotterer
|Andretti Autosport
|2
|25 Laps
