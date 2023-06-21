The FIA ​​World Motorsport Council held in Cordoba was the occasion for the ratification of the provisional calendar for the 2024 Formula E season. The most important change is the presence of Tokyowhich will host the electric formula for the first time around the Big Shift convention center on the local bay waterfront.

Tokyo satisfaction

Governor Yuriko Koike explained: “I am delighted with the official decision that Tokyo will host a Formula E race in March 2024. Focused on spreading the use of zero-emission vehicles, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government is accelerating actions across all sectors to achieve zero-emission Tokyo, an ecologically advanced city that does not emit carbon dioxide. This race will take place around Tokyo Big Sight in the Tokyo Bay Area, where developments are underway to become a next generation sustainable city. We can’t wait to see the dynamism of this first-ever race in Japan up close and cheer on the riders. The tender will not only boost the uptake of zero-emission vehicles, but also provide a wonderful opportunity to strengthen Tokyo’s international presence by showcasing our city’s attractions to the world. Tokyo will join forces with the organizers and other people related to the race to ensure its success.”

The rest of the calendar

The tenth season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will kick off in Mexico City on Saturday 13 January 2024, as it did last year. There will be 17 scheduled appointments, although three are marked with the classic “TBD” and therefore not yet defined. Berlin will maintain the primacy of the only city always present in the ten editions, while the Italian leg of Rome was confirmed in April, on the 14th. The final ePrix will be in London on July 21st. The night ride will again be the Arab Diriyah one.

The words of the leaders of Formula E

Alberto Longo, Chief Championship Officer: “We are thrilled to bring Formula E to the streets of Tokyo next season. It is an iconic global city that provides the perfect backdrop to showcase the unique qualities of our sport and will capture global attention. The Season 10 calendar represents our ongoing mission to create a dynamic schedule of new cities hosting first or second time races such as Tokyo, Sao Paulo and Portland alongside established venues such as Berlin, Rome, London, Munich, Diriyah and now Jakarta”.

Jeff Dodds, Chief Executive Officer: “Tokyo will be the highlight of our historic tenth season. We are also in advanced talks with many other iconic cities around the world who are eager to host a Formula E race and create successful motorsport events with us. We expect this to be reflected in the updated calendar released later this year.”