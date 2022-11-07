Generation 3 of Formula E is a reality. Porsche presented – in its center of Franciacorta – its 99X Electric Gen3, the car that will have to defend the flags of Stuttgart in the zero-emission series par excellence. A presentation different from the others, considering the change of pace that this new generation of cars must support and offer.

The numbers, on closer inspection, are clear: the Gen3 is 5016.2 mm long – therefore less than the previous Gen 2 – has a lower wheelbase (now equal to 2970.5 mm) but above all, it has a lower weight, less than 850 kilograms, therefore 100 kilograms less due to the lower weight of the batteries supplied by William Advance Engeenering. These are elements that will strongly influence the driving dynamics of course, but only in concert with the great technical revolution that has been made.

The power of the rear motogenerators – made by the houses themselves – has in fact been increased – 350 kW (476 HP) – compared to the 250 kW of the Gen 2, but above all, the possibility of regenerating a maximum of 600 kW overall thanks to the introduction of a second electric unit on the front axle that will regenerate 250 kW. This will involve an amount equal to 40% – if not more – of energy recovered during the race. However, the recharging power in a “pit stop” at 600 kW has also been confirmed.

Now, the fundamental node of this next season – which must maintain an expense ceiling – will obviously concern this second electric unit which, not being proprietary, has its own operating logic and its own software which – likewise – will have to communicate with the engine. owner placed on the rear axle. “This is the great challenge on the part of the Porsche engineers: working on the power management software and communication between the two units in the recovery phase,” said Florian Modlinger, chief engineer of the Formula E project at Cavallina. However, it will not be the only challenge: in 2023, in fact, the Gen3 will mount new Hankook tires: “For the drivers it will be a very big challenge, also because with these powers they will also have to understand the behavior of the tires. They will not have much time”.

The new generation showed excellent potential – albeit with some youth hitches – during private tests carried out in Varano by different teams, hosted by Porsche.

Pascal Wehrlein confirmed within the Tag Heuer team, the new entry is given by Antonio Felix Da Costa. The Portuguese, champion of the category in the 2019-2020 season, takes the place of Andre Lotterer, who was in turn passed by Andretti.

The challenge now mainly concerns the optimization of the car management software before the next collective tests in Valencia.