The Portland E-Prix will inaugurate the triptych of cities which, together with Rome and London, will decree the first world champion of the Gen3 era in Formula E. In Jakarta, the championship embraces one of its protagonists. Pascal Wehrlein had never left the noble areas of the standings, but a streak of subdued results was gradually distancing him from world championship prospects. In Indonesia, however, Wehrlein appeared in much better form in qualifying, Porsche’s real torment this season, achieving third place on the grid on Saturday in his third win of the season. The classification leader met with journalists, explaining what has changed at Porsche in the last month.

Better qualifications

“In Jakarta we had our best qualifying this year, with a third and a sixth place”Wehrlein begins. “We must continue on this path. Overtaking is not always easy and starting up front helps a lot, it makes your life less complicated. The flying lap was a bit our weak point, but I think that we have found some solutions, not just for the Jakarta track. We are still working on it. Starting third, like we did on Saturday, is a completely different story than finding yourself in the middle of the jungle at the start.”

“We’ve made a big leap forward with the set-up. We have found a way to be competitive. The operating window of the car isn’t wide and you need to figure out how to optimize your package, which isn’t easy because track time isn’t much. It would seem that in Jakarta we succeeded, because we were competitive in all sessions. We have already arrived with a good foundation, making small corrections without reinventing the wheel, as has happened on other occasions”.

Good starting point

Number 94 reveals how in some E-Prix Porsche was forced to change the set-up during the race: “It’s very difficult to have a clean weekend and put it all together. You have to start with a good foundation to have a problem-free weekend. In other appointments however, in the first session we were fifteenth or even worse. In those cases you can still change, but if you do it after the first free practice you’re not sure if everything works. Besides that there were also other aspects that compromised our performance. We have solved these problems and have drawn our conclusions. We arrived in Jakarta in much better shape and from there the weekend was much easier.”

One of the main reasons for the newfound competitiveness was arriving in Jakarta with a good starting point for the set-up: “The key was put the car in the right window and do everything right from the start of the weekend. After the first races this year the others have made great strides and have caught up with us. In some E-Prix though I think we didn’t extract the full potential of the car. In Jakarta I was very happy with the balance and driving the car felt natural. The weekend was clean and I was able to drive the car longer, learning to make better use of it”.

“All of this comes from a great job. On some tracks we were very competitive, on others a little less and it was a question of putting together every single detail: understanding in which type of corners we lost, what the balance was like and how to improve the software. Must develop the whole package as a whole. One aspect cannot be isolated, because everything is interconnected. In Jakarta we enjoyed a good overall combination and the package was very good.” Immediately after Monaco, Nick Cassidy predicted that the Jakarta and Portland tracks would meet Porsche’s needs. Wehrlein, however, is not entirely convinced: “I don’t know why he would say that. They have been competitive in the last few races on completely different tracks. I would say in general Warm weather suits our car betterbut I have no other ideas than this”.

Title goal

The Porsche home standard bearer does not mince words to indicate the objectives of the season finale: “During the middle part of the season, we weren’t happy with a couple of things that cost us several positions. But we never stopped and the goal has always remained win both championships. We worked hard, because results only come with hard work, never alone.” According to Wehrlein, there are several candidates for the iris: “I would say now there are 4 or 5 of us fighting for the drivers’ title. The secret is to put it all together and not make any mistakes. Any of us can win, even though we’ve all won at least one race this year. The fight is really tight.”