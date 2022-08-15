The 2019-20 champion has left DS Techeetah after this weekend’s final race in Seoul, and will team up with Pascal Wehrlein, who has been confirmed by the German manufacturer.

Da Costa entered Formula E with the Amlin Aguri team in 2014, then moved on to the Andretti team in 2016, before his relationship with BMW.

After Lotterer moved to Porsche for the German team’s first season in Formula E in 2019-20, Da Costa moved to Techeetah, born from the takeover of the Aguri team by Chinese media company SECA.

That year he won the title in a pandemic interrupted season with 158 points, after winning two of six Berlin races.

“It’s like a dream come true. I can’t wait to start winning races for this team,” said Da Costa.

“I have been beaten by a Porsche many times in my career, and not just in Formula E, so I know that Porsche goes out of its way to win. It is in the brand’s DNA.”

“I share the same ambition and look forward to bonding with the team and working together to ensure a successful start into the Gen3 era.”

Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE21 Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Da Costa won just one race in 2021-22, taking victory in the second race in New York, but was on pole position twice, in Marrakech and in the final in Seoul.

He finished eighth in the standings, but just 22 points behind teammate Jean-Eric Vergne, who finished fifth.

“We look forward to working with Antonio,” said Florian Modlinger, Porsche’s Formula E manager.

“I know him as an opponent in many championships and I have a lot of respect for him on a personal level. It is incredible what he has already achieved in Formula E.”

“We will do our best to give him a competitive Gen3 car so he can fight for wins and titles. The team is looking forward to welcoming him.”

Porsche will also become a supplier to Formula E for the first time next season, as it will supply the Andretti team with its Gen3 powertrains.