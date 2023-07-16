Formula E has published the tender for the supply of chassis for the next generation of cars. At present, the intentions of the FIA ​​are to continue on the path of the standard supply of batteries also with the Gen4. The debate has been going on for some years now, batteries being the area of ​​greatest interest for i builders, but also the most expensive and risky for the economies of the championship. Porsche top management once again expressed their views on the subject on the occasion of the Rome E-Prix, proposing a compromise solution.

Freedom yes, but in moderation

Thomas Laudenbach, vice president of Porsche Motorsport, comments positively on the path taken by Formula E with the tender for the Gen4. However, the manager of the Porsche house is also looking to the remote future of the category, solving the problem of developing batteries in an economically sustainable way. “There are some technical points that concern the long term,” comments Laudenbach a FormulaPassion regarding the conversations between manufacturers, the FIA ​​and Formula E.”We would like to see battery development partly open up to participating manufacturers in the future. At the same time, however, we fully support Formula E’s concern control costs. I think that’s why the development is not open yet”

“If in the future there was an opening on the batteries, it would be in a very precise and restrictive way”continues Laudenbach. “As builders we would be happy with more technical freedom, but you also have to be careful of the commercial aspect. This is very important”. Being extremely complex and varied, the battery offers various possibilities for development and standardization. Contracting the supply of the cells to a single company would be a useful solution to prevent the escalation of research costs for materials chemistry. Porsche’s hope therefore is that manufacturers can develop and optimize the remaining parts.

Great interest is directed to the thermal management of the battery, which by impacting efficiency also ensures a considerable technological impact on series production. Florian Modlinger, Porsche Team Principal, proposes a compromise solution: “Thinking in the long term, perhaps the Gen4 EVO or the Gen5, as manufacturers we would also like to have a certain freedom on the battery, which is currently standard. The next step could be to give more freedom to everything around you, like the cooling circuit or the control software. We will think about it and discuss it”.

Capacity

Another of the issues on the table concerns the capacity of future Formula E batteries. Increasing the accumulated energy would make it possible to lengthen the duration of the race or to compete in the E-Prix at maximum performance, regardless of energy savings. “It really depends on the race format that Formula E wants to have,” comments Flodinger, who however expresses a clear preference. “At the moment I like the E-Prix for how they are: short, you can watch them from start to finish and if you miss two or three minutes you don’t know who’s in the lead anymore, because there are constant overtaking. For me Formula E is this: short, spectacular and without a single minute of boredom”.

In its future vision, Porsche therefore hopes for a Formula E in which manufacturers can experiment with batteries. The priority, however, is not to increase autonomy and race distance, but rather to combat weight and develop batteries capable of withstanding ever-increasing powers. The debate with the FIA ​​continues, also taking into consideration the requests of the other manufacturers, including those not yet registered but who monitor the championship with interest.

Porsche satisfied with Gen3

Despite the hope of a change in the future technical regulations of the category, Porsche declares itself satisfied with what Formula E has set up so far: “Formula E is a very young series, we are only in its ninth season”reflects Florian Modlinger. “Compared to the past they have been made of enormous technological advances. We come from Gen1, where the drivers had to change cars during the race. Thanks to the advances in batteries and efficiency, with the Gen2 we were able to complete races with just one car. With the third generation we have integrated another motor on the front axle to recharge more energy when braking. We are able to regenerate up to 600 kW and during the race we recharge more than 40% of the necessary energy”.

Another aspect Porsche appreciates is the effective engineering competition between the manufacturers involved, although aerodynamics and standard chassis might suggest otherwise. “From the outside it may seem that with the Gen3 there is little design freedom”, comments Thomas Laudenbach. “If we look at the results and statistics though, with the car you can make a difference. This is very important to us. We want to make sure that this dynamic stays with Gen4. The drivers and the team are obviously important, but the engineering aspect of the car must also be”.