Porsche remains in Formula E until Season 12

Important news on the eve of the final weekend of the Formula E season Porsche has in fact renewed its commitment to the full-electric championship until the 2026 season: the German company will therefore remain in the World Championship for at least another two years and confirms that it will continue to play an active role in the development of the Gen4s which will be the protagonists starting from Season 13 (2026-27), thus opening the doors to an even wider participation. This was announced by Formula E itself.

The press release

“Porsche and Formula E today announced that the sports car manufacturer has extended its involvement in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship to the Season 12 of 2025/2026“, reads the official note. “Porsche entered Formula E in 2019 with an initial commitment of five years until the end of the upcoming Season 10, concluding in July 2024. Today’s announcement confirms that the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team will continue to compete in the premier all-electric motoring championship of the world well into the Gen3 era with the Porsche 99X Electric. Porsche confirms it will continue to play an active role in shaping the future of Formula E ed is already involved in the design of Gen4 which will enter the championship starting from Season 13“.

Steiner’s words

“With our entry into Formula E, we have opened a new chapter in all-electric motorsport. We are convinced that our presence and successes in Formula E will lay the foundations for future mobility solutionsMichael commented Steiner, member of the Porsche Research and Development Executive Committee. “Formula E offers the most competitive environment to accelerate the development of high-performance vehicles with a focus on environmental friendliness and energy efficiency. We look forward to playing an active role in shaping the successful future of Formula E, thereby giving electric mobility an even greater boost on a global scale.“.

Laudenbach’s words

“We want to bring innovative technologies and more sustainability to motorsport and be at the forefront of new developmentsThomas added Laudenbach, Vice President of Porsche Motorsport. “Formula E plays a key role in this regard. The competition in this series is of an exceptionally high level and enables us to provide important impulses for future production models. With high-level and exciting competitions, it inspires people all over the world to electric mobility. We look forward to continuing to contribute in the future“.

Dodds’ words

“Porsche’s commitment to racing in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will undoubtedly maintain the quality of sporting competition and entertainment at the highest level in the coming seasonsFormula E CEO Jeff Dodds concluded.Porsche’s presence on the grid competing against other iconic car manufacturers is what makes Formula E the most competitive grid in motorsport“.