Nyck de Vries staged a real monologue during Race 2 in Berlin. The world champion, returning from a decidedly disappointing Saturday, managed to redeem himself in the second race of the weekend with a capital performance.

Starting from third place, de Vries immediately took command of operations after having hardly passed the poleman Edoardo Mortara.

Having climbed to first position, the Mercedes driver imposed an unrivaled pace for everyone, managing his energy very well at the beginning and then constantly hammering on the 1’08 ” high.

The only moment in which de Vries temporarily gave up the first square was when he had to pass through the area reserved for attack mode. Once the power boost was obtained, the Dutchman regained command of the race again and then took off undisturbed under the checkered flag.

Nothing Edoardo Mortara could do. The great protagonist of this weekend in Berlin, as seen yesterday, waited a long time before activating the attack mode, but even with the additional power boost he never managed to close the gap created by de Vries.

Mortara therefore had to settle for second position, but the balance of the weekend is decidedly positive for the Swiss back from a double zero that weighed heavily in the standings.

For Mercedes, the second race in Monaco ended with the third step of the podium obtained by a very successful Stoffel Vandoorne. The Belgian, who started from the seventh box after the mistake made in the quarter-finals in qualifying, showed a respectable pace by getting rid of Lucas di Grassi in the final stages.

For the German manufacturer, however, in addition to the victory and third place, there is the satisfaction of having monopolized the first four positions of the standings with their powertrains, a sign of the current technical superiority of the Star.

Lucas di Grassi, Venturi Racing, Silver Arrow 02 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Final fifth place for Robin Frijns author of good duels on the track, but for the Dutchman the result is sub judice. The Envision team driver, in fact, overtook a tough Antonio Felix da Costa on the last lap, but during the maneuver he hit the rear of the Portuguese car with the nose of his car, causing it to break down.

The commissioners are carefully evaluating the episode and could decide to penalize Frijns and return sixth place to da Costa.

Beautiful comeback made by Oliver Rowland. The Englishman, who started from tenth position, managed the strategy in an excellent way and then asked his Mahindra everything in the final stages and thus climbed to seventh position in front of the big disappointed of the day: Lotterer, Vergne and Mitch Evans.

The Porsche driver, among the first to activate the attack mode, never had the pace of the leading group and in the final was relegated to eighth place, while Vergne and Evans struggled more than expected and collected the last points in Palio at the end of a decidedly opaque race.

At the end of the double appointment in Berlin, Stoffel Vandoorne is firmly in command of the drivers’ standings with 111 points, while Mortara has relaunched himself to currently occupy the second position with 99 points ahead of Vergne relegated to third place with 95 points.