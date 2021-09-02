Nissan recently announced that it will continue to engage in the Formula E World Championship also in the coming seasons, with the arrival of the Gen3 cars. This morning he confirmed his intent by announcing the hiring of Maximilian Gunther.

The youngest E-Prix winner in Formula E history has left the Andretti Autosport team, which recently lost BMW’s support after the Bavarian manufacturer’s farewell to the full electric 4-wheel series, and decided to continue his adventure in the series with the Japanese House.

For the Andretti Autosport team a serious loss after that of BMW (although the German manufacturer will continue to provide the team with power trains in the next season), while for Nissan an important step in view of the future.

“I am very proud to become a member of the Nissan e.dams team. The team has great ambitions in Formula E and I am super motivated to make my contribution to the success of this project,” said Gunther after the announcement of his engagement by of the Japanese team.

“Racing for one of the biggest and most important manufacturers in the world will be a real honor for me and it will be a great step forward for my career. I am looking forward to this exciting journey.”

The Nissan e.dams team, however, comes from a season in which it failed to achieve its goals, resulting in one of the biggest disappointments. The introduction of the new power train, which arrived in Monte-Carlo, was supposed to help the team make the long-awaited qualitative leap, but it did not.

As for the drivers, Maximilian Gunther will become Sébastien Buemi’s new teammate, while Oliver Rowland will be forced to leave the team. According to the latest market news, the British driver should join the Mahindra team in the next few days, also because he has already done some tests in the simulator recently.