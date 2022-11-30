Nissan is ready for the 2023 Formula E season. Today it presented the team that will race in the next World Championship dedicated to fully electric single-seaters, revealing some new features compared to the recent past.

After purchasing the team entirely in early 2022, Nissan has decided to drop e.dams from its name. The team will now be recognizable as: Nissan Formula E Team.

But that’s not all, because by unveiling its Gen3 it also showed a new red livery, with graphics featuring cherry blossoms on the bodywork.

All this to try to put the difficult 2021-2022 season behind us, in which the team finished ninth in the Constructors’ Championship. Nissan hopes to turn their fortunes around by taking advantage of the new regulations and a completely new driver line-up.

The pair of drivers who will race with the Nissan Gen3s is completely French, because Sacha Fenestraz and Norman Nato have been hired. The two replaced Sébastien Buemi – multiple WEC winner with Toyota – and Maximilian Guenther, new Maserati driver alongside Edoardo Mortara.

“We wanted to create something totally different and united for this season, to show how important this moment is for us in Formula E and also to celebrate our Japanese DNA,” said Tommaso Volpe, Nissan Formula E team manager.

“Next season will be a milestone for the series, with the introduction of the Gen3 cars. But it is also a milestone for Nissan, with the team going under the new name and with full ownership of all our operations across the Formula E”.

“All of us at Nissan are excited about this new beginning, we are very motivated to take on this new challenge and we can’t wait to get started.”

Nato, who will race in the number 17, praised the new livery and said he felt prepared for his first full season since the 2020-2021 championship, when he races with the Venturi team.

“The cherry blossom design is a nice touch, especially as it also means a new chapter for the championship and for our team. It will also be a new start for me, a new chapter in my career, which I am extremely excited about. I know we will have to work hard, but I can’t wait. I feel prepared and ready, I can’t wait to start the season.”

Sacha Fenestraz, the Argentine frango driver, echoed Nato’s comments on the new livery unveiled today by Nissan.

“I can’t wait to get out on track and I can’t wait to get to Valencia to start testing. It’s a big step forward for me to race in Formula E and seeing the team’s professionalism and dedication drives me to achieve the best possible results”.

“We are preparing well for the simulator season, fine-tuning and developing the car to start the season in as positive a way as we can,” concluded Fenestraz.