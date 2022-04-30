The third new one arrives electric single-seater in Formula E the Gen3 that takes to the track starting from the season 2023. It was presented to the Yacht Club de Monacoon the occasion of the race weekend ofePrix of Monaco.

The Gen3 is the world’s first racing car designed and optimized specifically for ran on the street.

Formula E Gen3, what changes on the new single-seater?

The Gen3 is at the forefront of technology. While for decades the programs of aerodynamic development have been instrumental in driving incremental improvement in motorsports, the launch of the Gen3 pushes software engineering forward as a new battleground for motorsport innovation and competition. The performance updates of the Gen3 will be provided as software updates directly to the advanced operating system built into the car.

The new Formula E Gen3 single-seater

The Gen3 feature is the Formula E car faster ever made with a maximum speed of over 322 km / h. It is also the most efficient formula racing car ever with over 40% of the energy used in a tender produced by regenerative braking.

Single-seater Formula E Gen3 engine, power

Energy efficiency of approximately 95% from an electric motor that delivers up to 350 kW of power (470 hp), compared to about 40% for an internal combustion engine. A new front powertrain adds 250 kW to 350 kW at the rear, more than doubling the regenerative capacity of the current Gen2 for a total of 600 kW.

The electric motor of the Gen3 single-seater generates a maximum power of 600 kW

Every aspect of Gen3 production has been rethought, redesigned and rebuilt to ensure the car sets the benchmark for sustainable races. For example, natural materials have been introduced into tires, batteries and body construction by placing al center the life cycle.

Formula E Gen3 car with recycled materials

Gen3 batteries consist of minerals sourced from sustainable sources, while battery cells will come reused and recycled at the end of life. Flax and carbon fiber recycled will be used for the first time in the construction of bodywork in a formula car with recycled carbon fiber from Gen2 cars retiring and reducing the overall amount of virgin carbon fiber used.

The body and the new Hankook tires are made from recycled materials

This will reduce the production carbon footprint of the Gen3 body by more than 10%. All the waste carbon fiber will be reused for new applications through the adoption of an innovative process from the aviation industry.

Formula E Gen3 in Monte Carlo

Natural rubber and recycled fibers will make up 26% of the new Gen3 e tires all tires supplied by Hankook will be fully recycled after the races.

PHOTO Gen3 Formula E 2023

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):

👉 Formula E race results, standings and news

👉 Formula E 2022 calendar

👉 Formula E 2022 standings

👉 ELECTRIC CARS video tests

👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Latest lithium ion battery news

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK