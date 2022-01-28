Qualifying is one of the things that change in Formula E in the 2022 World Cup. And this is a fundamental regulation change, because in recent seasons the factor of total unpredictability of the results was precisely the format that made up the grid. In fact, until 2021 the drivers went out on the track in groups of five or six, with only one lap available to find the time. The distinction is that the groups were composed on the basis of the ranking. That is: the best ones went hunting for time first, with the dirtiest track. And therefore they normally ended up behind, at best in the fourth, fifth, sixth row. And in short races, on street circuits, the comebacks were really difficult. So that practically every E-prix came out a different winner. This year we change.