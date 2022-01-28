The 2022 Electric World Championship, among other innovations, features an unprecedented qualification system that will pit Formula E drivers against each other in knockout sessions
Qualifying is one of the things that change in Formula E in the 2022 World Cup. And this is a fundamental regulation change, because in recent seasons the factor of total unpredictability of the results was precisely the format that made up the grid. In fact, until 2021 the drivers went out on the track in groups of five or six, with only one lap available to find the time. The distinction is that the groups were composed on the basis of the ranking. That is: the best ones went hunting for time first, with the dirtiest track. And therefore they normally ended up behind, at best in the fourth, fifth, sixth row. And in short races, on street circuits, the comebacks were really difficult. So that practically every E-prix came out a different winner. This year we change.
After much controversy, even on the part of the drivers, a direct elimination system was launched. Two groups of 11 drivers / cars are created. They will both have 10 minutes to spare. The best four from each group advance to the quarter-finals. In practice, four races by two drivers, direct clashes, with the winner moving on to the next round, then in the semifinal and then in the final. From which the poleman will come out.
In addition, the Formula E races can last up to a maximum of 10 minutes longer in case of accidents that cause the entry of the Safety Car or Full Course Yellow, the “yellow flag” that effectively neutralizes the race during the canonical 45 minutes. .
