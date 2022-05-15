After getting pole and victory yesterday in Berlin, Edoardo Mortara decided to do it again today on the occasion of the second qualifying session that determined the starting grid for Race 2.

The Swiss, as seen on Saturday, was the real protagonist of a session held on a track that the Formula E drivers had to face in the opposite direction to the previous day.

This, however, did not stop Mortara from shining again. After obtaining the best time in group B in 1’06”753, the Venturi team driver easily got rid of Cassidy in the quarter-finals by stopping the clock at 1’06”110 and then clearly lowered his references. both in the semifinals and in the final.

In the penultimate round, played against de Vries, Mortara eliminated the reigning champion with a time of 1’05 ” 897, while in the decisive clash against Frijns he managed again – the only one on the track – to go under the 1 ‘wall 06 ” obtaining the second consecutive pole in 1’05 ” 972.

An impressive march from Mortara which places the Swiss as an obligatory favorite also for Race 2.

Nothing could have been done by a Robin Frijns who still performed well in this session. The Dutch driver, author of the second time trial behind Vandoorne in group A, eliminated da Costa by just 14 thousandths in the quarter-finals and then managed to enter the clash with Mortara after winning the duel in the semifinal against Lotterer despite a smudge cornering 5.

For Nyck de Vries, today represented a partial redemption after the difficulties experienced on Saturday. The Mercedes driver seemed more at ease with his car and this afternoon he will start Race 2 from the third box in front of an André Lotterer who always seems to lack the flicker in the decisive moments.

Andre Lotterer, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric, Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Antonio Felix da Costa chews bitterly, forced to start from fifth box, but the Portuguese of the DS will be to keep an eye on in the race.

The Venturi team managed to place both cars in the top 10 thanks to Lucas di Grassi. The Brazilian, author of the third time trial in group A, was not incisive in the quarters and was immediately eliminated by de Vries and today he will start from sixth position ahead of Stoffel Vandoorne.

The current leader of the standings, however, must complain for a mistake made in the quarter-finals that cost him the elimination in the direct clash against Lotterer.

After finishing with the fifth time in group B, Jean-Eric Vergne will be forced to a comeback race from eighth place. The Frenchman of the DS will start in front of a Mitch Evans once again not very incisive on the flying lap. The two, however, already showed a good comeback yesterday and it is highly probable that they will put on a show today as well.

Positive, once again, the session disputed by Antonio Giovinazzi who will start today from sixteenth place in front of team mate Sergio Sette Camara, while the qualifying session of Pascal Wehrlein was absolutely disastrous, author of the ninth time trial in group A and forced to take the start of Race 2 from the nineteenth square.