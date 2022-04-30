The Neo-Zlane, after two consecutive victories in the last E-prix in Rome, also starts in front of Monaco, attacks Buemi’s record of three successes in a row and chases the Formula E championship leaders, Vergne. Wehrlein is also in the front row. Mortara and Giovinazzi are in trouble

From our correspondent Mario Salvini





chepalleblog – montecarlo (monaco)

Mitch Evans does not really stop anymore: he is the master of Formula E. After the double, with two consecutive wins in Rome, here Montecarlo starts in pole position for the third time in his career, the first this year. And at the same time it is already advancing in the standings. In fact, the pole is worth 3 points, with which he remains fourth, but rises to 54, only 6 from leaders Jean-Eric Vergne and 2 from Stoffel Vandoorne, third at 56. Not bad, considering that the New Zealander of the Jaguar has remained out of the points in two of the five races run so far (Ad-Diriyah2 and Mexico City). Equally confirms the candidacy as protagonist of the championship. Today along the streets of the Principality he will try to equal the primacy of three consecutive wins, a feat that was only successful once, in Sebastien Buemi, in Season 4 (2016/17) when he triumphed in the first three E-prix of the championship in Hong Kong, Marrakech and Buenos Aires. See also Juve and capital gains, that's all we know about the investigation

formula e, the pole – In the final, going under 1’30 “(1’29” 839), Mitch Evans beat Pascal Wehrlain by just under 257 thousandths on a Porsche who will therefore start next to him in the front row at 3pm. Yes, in the final: in accordance with the new formula. Qualifying formula introduced this year and which is receiving more and more positive opinions, in some cases even surprisingly positive. After sending all 22 cars on the track divided into two groups with 10 minutes available, the best 4 of each group advance to the scoreboard, with quarter-finals, semifinals and final. Many very spectacular head-to-head, especially when seen on television, with the screen split in two with the cars side by side exactly synchronized as if they had started side by side. So as to appreciate which of the two drivers was able to optimize performance. Other categories should think about it. See also MotoGP | Marc Marquez unstoppable turns in Aragon with a CBR600

e-prix monaco, the others – To get to the decisive challenge with Wehrlein, Evans had beaten Lucas Di Grassi, a veteran of the category but in his first Monte Carlo with the team of the Principality, the Venturi. In the semifinals he therefore did better than Jean-Eric Vergne, on DS-Techeetah, the two-champion (Seasons 4 and 5) currently at the top of the standings. Wehrlein, on the other hand, had reached the final through a quarter-derby, a double derby, because Andre Lotterer, in addition to sharing the same Porsche, is German like him. Pascal beat him by 3 good tenths. To go up to the semifinals against Stoffel Vandoorne: Porsche-Mercedes, then, with another win by 2 tenths. So in the second row there will be the two beaten semifinalists, Vandoorne and Vergne. Di Grassi and Lotterer in third, the two Dutch, Frijns and deVries, in fourth. Disappointed Edo Mortara, at home with Venturi, leaders for the first 4 races of the season, today with the 16th time; as well as Antonio Felix Da Costa, winner here last year and today 10th, in the fifth row. Antonio Giovinazzi continues to struggle, with the 18th time, therefore in the tenth and penultimate row, next to Dragon Penske’s partner, the Brazilian Sergio Sette Camara, of which he was still faster. See also Sporting vs. Manchester City, live: follow the Champions League live

formula program e – The race is at 15, and is visible on Sky Sport Action and in the clear on Italia1.