DS gears up for the Monaco E-Prix, which since the cancellation of the Paris E-Prix is ​​the closest it has come to a home race for the most successful marque in the class. As far as the Formula E is just halfway through the season, the Monte Carlo stage already has the flavor of a crossroads for the run-up to the title. However, the French house can count on a constantly growing package and a long tradition of success in the Principality, which bodes well for the upcoming edition.

Two victories in the last three editions

DS’s last victory on the Monaco circuit dates back to 2021. In what was the first edition to take place on the full 3.3 kilometer track, Antonio Felix da Costa conquered the top step of the podium in one of the most spectacular races in the history of Formula AND, prevailing in the last lap after a long tactical and physical duel with Mitch Evans’ Jaguar. Even earlier, in 2019 it was Jean Eric Vergne who brought prestige to the DS in Monte Carlo, in the last E-Prix held on the short circuit. The victory marked a turning point in the season which then resulted in Vergne’s second world title.

Mercedes triumphed in the last edition, just with Stoffel Vandoorne who is now in force at the DS-Penske team. The Belgian, together with Jean Eric Vergne, will try to close the gap in the constructors’ championship from Porsche, which currently sees DS trailing by 61 lengths. The two-times world champion is also in the running for the title, with the delay from the top reduced to 19 points after the podium conquered in Berlin and the victory celebrated in Hyderabad.

Franzetti’s words

On the eve of one of the most important E-Prix of the season he expresses himself Eugenio Franzettidirector of DS Performance: “After the strong emotions of the two races in Berlin made us shorten the gap in the championship from the leaders, we are now preparing to face another very important race, both in terms of location and points up for grabs. Monaco is one of the temples of motorsport and it is crucial for us to do well here, as we have done twice in the past. This is why we have worked hard on this and prepared well for this epic competition. We set ourselves big ambitions, as always, and are determined to do everything we can to meet them, bearing in mind that we face tough competition and that this remains an unpredictable championship.”