It was a perfect weekend played by Mitch Evans in Rome. The Jaguar driver, in fact, after dominating Race 1 on Saturday managed to repeat himself in Race 2, staging the same script seen yesterday: perfect energy management and great strategic vision.

Starting from the fourth box, Evans waited a few laps before grabbing the third position of Dennis and then getting in the wake of Jean-Eric Vergne and overtaking the Frenchman immediately after the first neutralization with the safety car.

Having risen to command, the Jaguar driver waited a long time before passing through the area reserved for the activation of the attack mode and the numerous neutralizations certainly did not make his life easy.

Taking the attack mode with 8 minutes from the end, Evans had to recover third place after being overtaken by Vergne and then put Frijns in his sights first and finally Lotterer to take the lead, however, living some rather excited final minutes.

The safety car, in fact, was called into question once again when Cassidy, protagonist of a good comeback up to that moment, was sent to the wall by Bird.

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 5 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Race direction decided to give the riders the green light when there was only one lap left and Evans was glacial in not making any smears and resisting Vergne’s constant pressure. The Frenchman tried in every way to mislead the rival of the Jaguar, but had to raise the white flag when the New Zealander was the first to pass under the checkered flag, giving the English manufacturer a double weight.

After the second place obtained yesterday, Robin Frijns closed the second race of the weekend in Rome in third position showing a consistency that could pay off at the end of the year. The Dutchman of Envision Virgin Racing was the author of beautiful duels both with Vergne, but above all with Andre Lotterer.

The Porsche driver redeemed the disappointing tenth position on Saturday with a final fourth place which makes the balance of this trip of the German company acceptable thanks also to the sixth place clawed in the final stages by a Pascal Wehrlein who appeared not very comfortable on the track of the EUR.

Mercedes leaves Rome with a great disappointment. The German home team today saw Stoffel Vandoorne close in fifth position, while the world champion Nyck de Vries finished off the points thanks to a 5 ” penalty for having caused a contact.

The positions to close the top ten see a mix of big names and surprises. Oliver Turvey allowed the NIO to get the points at stake with the seventh position and finished Race 2 ahead of Lucas di Grassi, Sebastien Buemi and Oliver Askew.

Very black day for Antonio Giovinazzi and Edoardo Mortara. The driver from Martina Franca accused a technical problem in the first phase of the race that forced him to raise the white flag and forced the race direction to have the first safety car intervene on the track.

The Venturi team rider, on the other hand, after a hard duel with da Costa was forced to retire following a hit on the wall and thus thwarted a good comeback from eleventh place.

At the end of the round in Rome, the drivers’ classification has been turned upside down and Jean-Eric Vergne is now at the top with 60 points, followed by a solid Robin Frijns two points away, while the third place is occupied by Stoffel Vandoorne at an altitude of 56. Mortara , thanks to today’s zero, he slips to fifth position, behind Evans, at 49.