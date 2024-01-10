By Carlo Platella

The tenth season of Formula E kicks off from Mexico, with Maserati among the protagonists in the pre-season tests in Valencia. In 2023 the Mexican E-Prix was particularly difficult for the Trident manufacturer, suffering both the inexperience in the category and the team's difficulties in learning to know the new Gen3. However, after a growing season and the encouraging signs that emerged from the tests, the Modena manufacturer is aiming for redemption on the track that twelve months ago marked Maserati's return to racing.

The differences with 2023

The 2023 Mexico City E-Prix ushered in the era of third-generation single-seaters. The novelty factor contributed to outlining an atypical race by Formula E standards, with the group somewhat disjoined and with few fights on the track. The greater collective experience will raise the average level in 2024, but according to Maximilian Gunther the dynamics of the Mexican race will remain similar: “From the pilots' point of view, we know the car much better. We know how to set it up, we know the tires and many other aspects. I believe that everyone will raise the bar compared to the 2023 race, even by a lot. In terms of race dynamics however, we can expect something similar.”

“Overtaking wasn't easy last year in Mexico. This year will be different, in terms of the energy and the number of laps we will have. The qualification will certainly be important, that's no surprise on a track like this, where you want to be at the front. In terms of Attack Mode and strategies, there won't be many changes compared to last edition.”

Software updates and fine-tuning of the cars should lead to a general lowering of lap times, but Gunther reveals that the improvement will not be clear-cut: “From the simulations, there are no big differences. The hardware is the same and much of the car is standard across all. There are some changes in the tire compounds, but they are very minimal aspects. For this reason there will be a normal evolution from last year and we will be a few tenths fasteras we have already seen in the Valencia tests.”

Maserati's expectations

According to Gunther, the Mexico City racetrack is among the tracks most similar to Maserati's technical package: “In general, the fastest circuits are usually favorable for us. In 2023, however, Mexico was a difficult weekend for us. There are no guarantees.” The Valencia tests also highlighted how the Tipo Folgore is a car more at ease on permanent tracks, with level asphalt, wide radius curves and high speeds.

The German driver will try not to miss what could be an important opportunity. However, he appears more cautious Jehan DaruvalaMaserati's new signing and debutant in Formula E, who has very clear objectives for his first race: “For me it will be the first time I will race in Mexico. Most of my preparation was in the simulator with the team, covering past editions. The priority for me will be to find the rhythm as soon as possible and learn the track. The tests in Valencia were positive, I felt comfortable in the car, but you can't base the results on expectations. My goal will be to do my best and bring as many points as possible to the team.”