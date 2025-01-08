The Formula E returns to Mexico City on Saturday, January 11, 2025 for Round 2 of Season 11 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. This event will take place at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, an internationally recognized venue and an integral part of the Formula E calendar since its second season.

With a history of nine previous editions in this setting, the Mexico City E-Prix combines technological innovation and high-level sports competitions, consolidating itself as a key event for the fans and the participating teams.

A Competition with High Expectations

The Hankook Mexico City E-Prix 2025 arrives after an exciting start to the season in São Paulo, where Jaguar TCS Racing’s Mitch Evans won the victory. Now the focus is on Pascal Wehrlein, current championwho will seek to recover after an accident in Brazil. Wehrlein was also the winner of the Mexican E-Prix in the previous edition, which adds an extra factor of interest to his performance.

NEOM McLaren currently leads the Teams Championship, backed by the podium achieved by rookie driver Taylor Barnard in the first round. For its part, Jaguar TCS Racing leads the newly formed FIA Manufacturers’ Championship, standing out at the start of the season with a competitive performance.

Where and When to See It

The activity starts on Friday, January 10 with Free Practices 1 at 5:00 p.m. On Saturday, January 11, the program includes Free Practice 2 at 07:30 hours, the Classification at 9:40 a.m. and the main race at 2:05 p.m.. An intense day is expected, with drivers and teams looking to score important points for the different championships.