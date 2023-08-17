Formula E, McLaren: contract renewal for Hughes

Jake Hughes he will be a driver of the NEOM McLaren Formula E team again next season. The British team announced it a few minutes ago. Hughes – ex Formula 3 and Formula 2 – had a good debut season in the full-electric championship, taking pole position on two occasions (Diriyah-2 and Monte-Carlo), obtaining three top-5 finishes in the race and preceding teammate René Rast by eight points in the drivers’ standings.

While the German left the team a few days ago, Hughes instead remains with McLaren and will return to the track regularly for the official tests in Valencia (October 23-27) in view of the first round of the Season 10in Mexico City on January 13, 2024. The team will announce its next teammate soon.

Hughes’ words

“I am really happy to stay with the NEOM McLaren Formula E team for season 10. The team has been my home for several years, I have enjoyed every minute of it. We’ve had a bit of an up-and-down season, but I’ve also had some great moments that I hope to build on next season. I want to fight for victories and podiums, I have no doubt we will be able to achieve them together. Can’t wait for Season 10“, these are the words of the British.

James’s words

“I’m thrilled to be able to share that we will continue our relationship with Jake. While we never had any doubts about his performance, he has impressed the team and the whole paddock with a great rookie season.added team principal Ian James. “Jake’s commitment to the team and to Formula E is outstanding. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for Jake and the team“.