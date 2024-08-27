McLaren Formula E Team has confirmed that Taylor Barnard will partner Sam Bird in the 2024/25 Formula E season.

Barnard, a finalist in the 2023 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year competition, replaces Jake Hughes, who was confirmed at Maserati MSG earlier this month.

The Briton became the youngest driver to compete in the all-electric championship at the age of 19 when he made his debut at the 2024 Monaco E-Prix, having been called up to replace Bird, who broke his hand in a practice crash.

After a 14th-place finish on the streets of Monte Carlo, Barnard took a double points finish next time out in Berlin, before resuming his role as McLaren’s reserve and development driver following Bird’s return.

But having impressed with his performances, McLaren has announced that he will race full-time with the team next season.

Taylor Barnard, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, e-4ORCE 04 Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

“I’m excited to be racing alongside Sam this season and I’m sure I’ll learn a lot from him,” said Barnard, who also raced in Formula 2 with AIX Racing this year and won the Monaco sprint race.

“He is one of the most experienced drivers on the grid and I hope that together we can score a lot of points and bring home some trophies for the team. It’s an amazing opportunity to be able to continue the journey with the team as a full-time Formula E driver and I can’t wait to get started.”

Bird, meanwhile, is preparing to face his second season with McLaren after taking his first win with the British team in Sao Paulo with a last-lap overtake.

The 37-year-old Briton, however, was unable to climb onto the podium again, having injured the same hand that he broke in London during the 2021/22 season.

After recording just two points finishes in the final six races since his return, Bird finished level on points with Hughes in 13th place in the standings, while McLaren could only manage seventh place in the teams’ championship.

Zak Brown, McLaren CEO, said: “In our third year of participation in Formula E, I am delighted to have a strong driver line-up with Sam and Taylor.”

“Both have proven to be impressive talents, both in Formula E and beyond. I look forward to leveraging their skills and expertise to help lead the McLaren Formula E Team to success in Season 11.”