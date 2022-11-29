Jake Hughes will partner Rene Rast in the McLaren Formula E team for the 2022-23 season, completing the confirmed driver line-up for next season.

The Birmingham-born driver will then make his Formula E debut in the upcoming season which kicks off in Mexico on 14 January with the new Nissan-powered team.

Hughes has spent the past two seasons as Mercedes’ reserve driver supporting Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries and will remain with the team in his move to McLaren.

He had previously left his post at Van Amersfoort Racing in Formula 2 indicating a desire to focus on his Formula E aspirations after joining the Dutch team, making its debut in the series, in early 2022.

Hughes had previously worn the HWA team colors in both F2 and F3, finishing the championship in seventh place on both occasions.

“I am very proud and privileged to join the McLaren Racing family and have the opportunity to represent such a prestigious marque,” said Hughes.

“Growing up, McLaren was one of the teams that inspired me to start racing. Now it comes full circle, representing the team myself in Formula E. It’s an incredible feeling.”

“Coming at a time when a new generation car is being introduced to the series is exciting for me. It feels like a good opportunity and possibility, especially being a rookie in season nine. time to start the journey that awaits me!”.

René Rast, Jake Hughes, McLaren FE Team Photo by: McLaren

“Today’s announcement seems to be coming after a long time,” added McLaren team principal Ian James.

“Since May this year, when we first announced McLaren Racing’s entry into Formula E, we have worked tirelessly to put together the best possible team and structure for lasting success.”

“I am thrilled to be working with René and Jake next season. They are both very talented guys and I believe this mix will bring something different.”

“Jake is an exciting talent who we have worked with in the past as a development and reserve driver. Over the years, the team and Jake have built a relationship which, combined with his talent, will give us an edge this season. “.

“We gave Jake a chance to prove himself on the big stage in Season 9 and his story is a perfect example of the developing talent we believe in as a team.”

The team has moved from its Mercedes High Performance Powertrains base in Brixworth to a facility at Bicester Heritage, from where McLaren will prepare for its first season in the championship in its new guise.

The team has also chosen Neom as a lead sponsor, while Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund seeks to promote the “smart city” currently under construction on the Red Sea coast.