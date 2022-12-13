Maximilian Gunther kicked off Formula E’s pre-season testing in Valencia in dazzling form, with the debutant Maserati leading both the morning and afternoon sessions in the first official outing of the Gen3 cars.

The German driver clocked a 1’26″096 a couple of minutes from the end of the morning session, which turned out to be the fastest time of the whole day. He was also the fastest in the afternoon session, characterized by the arrival of the rain, only managing to be slower by just over a tenth compared to the performance obtained before lunch.

McLaren’s debut was also positive, bringing Jake Hughes into second position, credited in the morning with a time just 82 thousandths faster than Gunther’s. In the afternoon, the Briton was also the protagonist of a red flag, remaining stationary in the gravel of turn 5.

In third position we find one of the few drivers who managed to achieve their best performance of the day after the lunch break, namely Pascal Wehrlein, who pushed his Porsche up to a time of 1’26″262, thus paying less than two tenths against the absolute best time of Gunther and surrendering by only 41 thousandths in the afternoon session to the German, who, like him, had signed his time trial in the very first minutes after the restart.

Fourth time for Oliver Rowland and the Mahindra, which this morning was the last to show off its new colors and partly gold livery. The Briton paid 255 thousandths towards the top, just over a tenth ahead of the other Maserati of Edoardo Mortara, which therefore completes the top 5.

Sixth time for the reigning champion Stoffel Vandoorne, who spent this year defending the colors of DS Penske after winning with Mercedes, who left the scene at the end of the season. The Belgian closed at 435 thousandths and slightly preceded Antonio Felix Da Costa, who achieved similar times between the morning and the afternoon on his first outing with the Porsche.

Completing the top 10 instead we find Lucas di Grassi (Mahindra), Jean-Eric Vergne (DS Penske), who is another of those who managed to improve in the afternoon, and Robin Frijns (ABT Cupra).

Three red flags characterized the morning session: the first was caused by Nick Cassidy’s Envision getting stuck in the gravel. The same fate later befell Mitch Evans’ Jaguar at turn 5. Between these two interruptions there was instead the one generated by the debris lost by René Rast’s McLaren. In the afternoon, on the other hand, in addition to Hughes’ aforementioned stop, there was that of Sergio Sette Camara’s NIO 333 at turn 5.

The afternoon session was particularly troubled for Norman Nato and Sebastien Buemi: the Nissan driver completed only a few laps, while the Envision driver remained in the pits for the entire session. The only consolation for the former champion is that in the morning he had managed to complete 40 laps.