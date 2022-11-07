Former FIA member Frederic Bertrand has joined the Mahindra Formula E team as the new CEO, following the departure of Dilbagh Gill.

Bertrand thus concludes a ten-year period at the FIA ​​where he recently held the role of director of Formula E and innovative sports projects as well as overseeing the integration of the Gen3 era into the championship thus becoming one of the key figures of the organ. of government.

The Frenchman was also involved in the initiation of the FIA ​​project Motorsport Gameswhose second edition took place recently at the Paul Ricard.

Bertrand will then be tasked with overseeing the Mahindra team’s fortunes in the Gen3 era. For next season the team has opted for a new driver lineup by signing 2016-17 champion Lucas di Grassi and Oliver Rowland.

“I am delighted and extremely excited to join the Mahindra Group to lead its sporting activities,” said Bertrand. “I have had the privilege of witnessing the growth of the Mahindra team in Formula E and I feel proud to have been tasked with leading the team to even greater performance and results.”

The ABT logo on the Mahindra Racing car Photo by: Abt Sportsline

“The next few months will be difficult and will require a lot of work, but the goal is clearly to keep up with what promises to be an ultra-competitive championship of manufacturers and teams. This is a new chapter and an important challenge in the championship. my career, and I can’t wait to start! “.

Bertrand’s previous involvement in the development of the Gen3 will likely be a bone of contention between the other teams and Mahindra, although the entry of an FIA member into a competing team in a championship has already occurred in motorsport in the past. .

In Formula 1, for example, Marcin Budkowski was put on leave for three months by the FIA ​​in 2017 before leaving his position in the Federation to take on a role at Renault. Former deputy race director Laurent Mekies also left the FIA ​​in 2018 after a year to take on the role of sporting director at Ferrari.

“The FIA ​​can confirm that Frederic Bertrand, former director of the Formula E and Innovative Sports Activities department, has resigned from his position to seek other opportunities,” the governing body said in a statement.

“The FIA ​​thanks Frederic for his numerous contributions to the organization over the past 10 years and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Bertrand’s predecessor Dilbagh Gill left Mahindra in September after serving as team principal and CEO since the inception of Formula E and is currently on medical leave until next year.