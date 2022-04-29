A brace in weight obtained at the Mexico City E-Prix, which partially repaid the disappointment for the victory stolen last year, and the second place in the Constructors’ classification, just 9 points behind Mercedes.

For Porsche, the 2022 Formula E season began with a much better pace than in the past two editions and both Pascal Wehrlein and André Lotterer confirmed on the track the great work done by the German manufacturer to play a leading role in the electric series.

After having closed the double appointment in Rome with a good haul of points, the two drivers of the Stuttgart company are ready to face the fascinating round of Monte Carlo.

The meeting with Wehrlein and Lotterer was an opportunity not only to take stock of the situation, but also to talk about the Gen3, the car unveiled yesterday that immediately divided the opinions of fans due to a controversial look but which will represent a huge technological leap for Formula E.

What progress has Porsche made during its Formula E experience?

Wehrlein “I joined the team last year and logically it took some time to get to know each other and to make sure the team understood what I needed to drive well and get the most out of the car.”

“Last year, perhaps, there was a lack of consistency but the team also lacked experience. Last season was learning and then translating everything on the track this year “.

Lotterer: “I think the goals set each year have always been hit. The first year the goal was to go to the podium, and we did it in the first race. The second year was to win at least one race and without Pascal’s disqualification in Mexico for an insignificant infraction that didn’t affect performance we would have been able to get it once again. The goal for the third year is to fight for the championship and at the moment we are second in the Constructors ”.

Let’s talk about one of the innovations introduced this season, the revised qualifying format. Do you think a step has been taken in the right direction?

Wehrlein: “Yes, the new format represented a great improvement and I hope it can be maintained in the future as well because all the riders like it and it’s fairer. Until last season, if in the previous round you had done a good job and scored points, you were forced to go out on the track in the first groups and so it was very difficult to compete in a good qualifying and the whole weekend was compromised ”.

Lotterer: “It is certainly excellent, both for the drivers but also for the public. It is exciting to watch the clashes in the quarter-finals, in the semifinals and in the final ”.

What are your views on the Gen3 presented yesterday, both in terms of design and technical content?

Wehrlein: “As for the look of the Gen3 I think it will take some getting used to. Live she is very beautiful. The most important thing, however, from the driver’s point of view is the performance and how he will ride on the track. From the data it looks very promising. We will have a lot more power in a lighter car, and this is always something we drivers like. It will also be more agile ”.

Formula E, Gen3 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Lotterer: “It’s a unique design that makes a Formula E car instantly recognizable. Obviously the most interesting part is the fact that the car will be the most efficient of all those present in the various championships. This is a big step forward made by Formula E, bigger than the transition from Gen1 to Gen2. I believe that with the new technical characteristics there will also be more exciting races ”.

The Gen3 impressed observers with the absence of rear brakes. How much will your driving style change?

Wehrlein: “I don’t think it will change much in qualifying because even now we use the Regen a lot, but the biggest difference will be in the race because we will be able to recover energy from the front brakes. With the Gen2 we have braking that causes the rear to decompose a lot, while with the Gen3 we will recover energy from the front and this will give different sensations at the wheel. He will change the DNA of Formula E “.

Lotterer: “The pilots will have to get used to these technical innovations. Braking, however, will be more effective than using discs. With the latter, in fact, you depend on the temperature and quality of the material available, and these are elements that are not always in your control. By programming the braking through the MGU this will be more precise and make the car drive better. Obviously the engineers will be called to a great job to make everything as precise as possible, but the drivers will also have to give the correct feedback ”.

The new Gen3 is smaller and lighter than the Gen2. Do you think these factors will lead to even closer races?

Wehrlein: “Everything will depend on the circuits where we will race. From my point of view it is good to have more compact cars because our category takes place on street circuits that often have not excessively wide roadways. I think overtaking will also be easier ”.

Lotterer: “I don’t think the leap in quality will depend on having more compact cars, but on being behind the wheel of more agile cars. We will be able to take more risks and try more overtaking, but we must also consider that with the Gen3 we return to having an open-wheeled single-seater and we will have to pay close attention in maneuvers in order not to damage the front wing because the importance of aerodynamics will be much more relevant. If you lose the front wing you risk compromising the entire race. Maybe we will see less wheel-to-wheel action and the riders will be more attentive ”.

When will you try the Gen3 both on the simulator and on the track? Are you worried about the short time available to develop the new car?

Wehrlein: “It will certainly be a very stressful time of the year because we will be testing mid-season and we will have to think about both the development of the car and the current championship. There will be many people involved in the project, but we don’t want to distract ourselves from this season. Surely for us drivers it will be a simpler job than for the people of the team because hard work awaits them, but I am sure that we will be able to manage everything in the best possible way ”.

Formula E, Gen3 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lotterer: “We are a great team and we can count on the support of the test drivers. We also have a dedicated test track in Weissach where we can test the car on the track and get to know it better. The team has planned all the work in the best possible way “.

This weekend you will be racing on the Monaco track. On this track a Formula 2 laps in 1’25 ”, while a Formula E in 1’31 ”. Do you think that with Gen3 you will get closer to their times?

Wehrlein: “I think with slick tires we would already be very close to the times obtained by the Formula 2 cars. We currently use tires that must be good for all weather conditions. The slicks certainly offer superior grip. Also for next year we will use the same type of tires but produced by Hankook. The car will certainly be faster and the times will be close ”.

Lotterer: “It’s not a big difference at the moment and I’m curious to try the simulator. We will certainly be faster, but in the current evaluation we cannot ignore the different tires that are used in the two categories ”.