The British repeats the success achieved last year in the partly indoor circuit at the Docks. The Belgian of Mercedes takes advantage of the troubles of Mortara and Evans and with second place stretches in the standings. Third the reigning champion DeVries, at the center of a thousand market plots
It is clear that Jake Dennis has a soft spot for his home circuit, for the partly indoor track of the ExCel, at the London Docks. He had already won there last year, one of his two victories in the electric category (the other in Valencia), and he did it again this year. The driver of Andretti’s team started in front and finished in front. With many greetings for everyone. Including Stoffel Vandoorne, second. Second but equally happy, since his closest rivals, Edoardo Mortara and Mitch Evans, ended up far away. The Italian-Swiss of Venturi was even very far away, forced to a pit due to a contact at the start with Sam Bird, out of the points. While the New Zealander of the Jaguar finished in sixth place.
DeVries third and … highly sought after
–
On the podium, third, also the other Mercedes, that of the reigning world champion Nyck deVries, at the center of a thousand market plots of three categories (we are talking about him for Aston Martin in F1., For Maserati in Formula And, as well as for Toyota in the WEC). Fourth Nick Cassidy (Envision), fifth Andretti’s other man, the American Oliver Askew. Another title contender also finished off the points, Jean-Eric Vergne, only 13th. So that today Vandoorne presents himself to the encore in London, the third last race of the season, with 26 points of advantage over Evans who with today’s small booty overtook Mortara. Edo, on the other hand, is 29 points behind Vandoorne.
