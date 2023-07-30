Dennis ends the title fight

L’London E-Prix-1penultimate round of the 2022-2023 season, ended with the victory of Mitch Evans, one of the three riders still mathematically in the running to worry about the leadership of Jake Dennis in the final stages of the championship. Despite the well-deserved success, the sensational withdrawal of Nick Cassidy and the subsequent 2nd place of the British rider of the Andretti team however allowed the latter to be able to graduate arithmetically world champion for the first time in his career in Formula Ealso becoming the first British driver to achieve this at his home race, as well as the first to do so at the wheel of a Gen3 single-seater.

The path to victory

An enthralling championship full of twists and turns, as demonstrated by the London stage closed precisely with the world championship affirmation of the number 27, author of two previous successes in Mexico City and Rome. Contrary to his opponents, however, Dennis showed a greater consistency in placements in the points area, and the proof is all in the other seven podiums conquered, with the addition of extra points for the two pole positions in Portland and, again, Rome. So there’s nothing to do Nick Cassidy, who at first even seemed to be able to recover precious ground on his direct rival to postpone the championship speech to tomorrow’s race, only to then clamorously collide with his teammate Buemi, damaging the front wing and returning to the pits for the withdrawal (in addition to temporarily losing the role of virtual vice-champion in favor of Evans). At that point, later two red flags (one of which caused by another contact involving Buemi, this time with Nato), it was enough for Dennis to finish in the top three in the last three laps left after the restart, crossing the finish line in 3rd place, then becoming second for the time penalty imposed on Da Costa.

Drivers’ standings after E-Prix-1 London (round 15)

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti 213 2 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS 179 3 Nick Cassidy Envision 171 4 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 148 5 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske 107 6 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG 101 7 Sebastien Buemi Envision 97 8 Anthony Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche 93 9 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS 89 10 Norman Born Nissan e.dams 49 11 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske 46 12 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren 46 13 René Rast Neom McLaren 40 14 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG 37 15 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams 32 16 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra 30 17 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 24 18 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 24 19 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti 23 20 Nico Müller ABT Cupra 11 21 Oliver Rowland Mahindra 9 22 Robin Frijns ABT Cupra 6 23 Robert Merhi Mahindra 0 24 Kelvin van der Linde ABT Cupra 0 25 David Beckmann Avalanche Andretti 0

All to be decided, however, as regards the reserved classification. In tomorrow’s round at the ExCeL Exhibition Centre, the fight will be entirely between Jaguar and Envision, with the two teams currently sharing the championship standings with exactly the same score: 268. Followed by Porsche, which with 27 points behind she will also have to defend herself from Andretti herself who, after celebrating Dennis’ success, will try to recover the 5 points that separate her from the top-3.

Team ranking

POS. TEAM POINTS 1 Jaguar TCS 268 2 Envision 268 3 TAG Heuer Porsche 241 4 Avalanche Andretti 236 5 DS Penske 153 6 Maserati MSG 138 7 Neom McLaren 86 8 Nissan e.dams 81 9 NIO 333 48 10 Mahindra 39 11 ABT Cupra 17