Dennis ends the title fight
L’London E-Prix-1penultimate round of the 2022-2023 season, ended with the victory of Mitch Evans, one of the three riders still mathematically in the running to worry about the leadership of Jake Dennis in the final stages of the championship. Despite the well-deserved success, the sensational withdrawal of Nick Cassidy and the subsequent 2nd place of the British rider of the Andretti team however allowed the latter to be able to graduate arithmetically world champion for the first time in his career in Formula Ealso becoming the first British driver to achieve this at his home race, as well as the first to do so at the wheel of a Gen3 single-seater.
The path to victory
An enthralling championship full of twists and turns, as demonstrated by the London stage closed precisely with the world championship affirmation of the number 27, author of two previous successes in Mexico City and Rome. Contrary to his opponents, however, Dennis showed a greater consistency in placements in the points area, and the proof is all in the other seven podiums conquered, with the addition of extra points for the two pole positions in Portland and, again, Rome. So there’s nothing to do Nick Cassidy, who at first even seemed to be able to recover precious ground on his direct rival to postpone the championship speech to tomorrow’s race, only to then clamorously collide with his teammate Buemi, damaging the front wing and returning to the pits for the withdrawal (in addition to temporarily losing the role of virtual vice-champion in favor of Evans). At that point, later two red flags (one of which caused by another contact involving Buemi, this time with Nato), it was enough for Dennis to finish in the top three in the last three laps left after the restart, crossing the finish line in 3rd place, then becoming second for the time penalty imposed on Da Costa.
Drivers’ standings after E-Prix-1 London (round 15)
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Jake Dennis
|Avalanche Andretti
|213
|2
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar TCS
|179
|3
|Nick Cassidy
|Envision
|171
|4
|Pascal Wehrlein
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|148
|5
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|DS Penske
|107
|6
|Maximilian Gunther
|Maserati MSG
|101
|7
|Sebastien Buemi
|Envision
|97
|8
|Anthony Felix da Costa
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|93
|9
|Sam Bird
|Jaguar TCS
|89
|10
|Norman Born
|Nissan e.dams
|49
|11
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|DS Penske
|46
|12
|Jake Hughes
|Neom McLaren
|46
|13
|René Rast
|Neom McLaren
|40
|14
|Edward Mortara
|Maserati MSG
|37
|15
|Sacha Fenestraz
|Nissan e.dams
|32
|16
|Lucas DiGrassi
|Mahindra
|30
|17
|Sergio Sette Camara
|NIO 333
|24
|18
|Dan Ticktum
|NIO 333
|24
|19
|Andre Lotterer
|Avalanche Andretti
|23
|20
|Nico Müller
|ABT Cupra
|11
|21
|Oliver Rowland
|Mahindra
|9
|22
|Robin Frijns
|ABT Cupra
|6
|23
|Robert Merhi
|Mahindra
|0
|24
|Kelvin van der Linde
|ABT Cupra
|0
|25
|David Beckmann
|Avalanche Andretti
|0
All to be decided, however, as regards the reserved classification. In tomorrow’s round at the ExCeL Exhibition Centre, the fight will be entirely between Jaguar and Envision, with the two teams currently sharing the championship standings with exactly the same score: 268. Followed by Porsche, which with 27 points behind she will also have to defend herself from Andretti herself who, after celebrating Dennis’ success, will try to recover the 5 points that separate her from the top-3.
Team ranking
|POS.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Jaguar TCS
|268
|2
|Envision
|268
|3
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|241
|4
|Avalanche Andretti
|236
|5
|DS Penske
|153
|6
|Maserati MSG
|138
|7
|Neom McLaren
|86
|8
|Nissan e.dams
|81
|9
|NIO 333
|48
|10
|Mahindra
|39
|11
|ABT Cupra
|17
