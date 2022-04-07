After almost two months of waiting since the last test in Mexico City, the Formula E season resumes this weekend with an unmissable event for Italian fans: in fact, on the dates between 9 and 10 April, the category reserved for single-seaters electric will be on stage a Romeon circuit of the EUR, home to rounds 4 and 5 of the world championship. An event full of charm in the historic setting of the capital, where no Italian driver has ever managed to impose himself in the four previous races: this weekend, he will try to break the spell Antonio Giovinazzi, which will in any case have to face very fierce competition. In the first three rounds, held between Dirʿiyya and the aforementioned Mexico City, there were in fact three different winners, the last of which saw another former Formula 1 driver like Pascal Wehrlein on the top step of the podium, moreover in the day of the first success of Porsche in Formula E. It should also be noted the other statements of the reigning champion Nyck de Vries and the Swiss Edoardo Mortara, with the latter current leader of the world championship standings with his Venturi. Also for the E-Prix in Rome, there will be live television and social networks for all the scheduled events.

Formula E 2021-2022 ePrix Roma, TV timetables

Saturday 9 April

7:15 – PL1 (visible on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube)

9:00 – PL2 (visible on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube)

10:40 – Qualification (visible on SportMediaset.it, Italia 1 and Sky Sport Action)

15:00 – Race (visible on SportMediaset.it, Italia 1, Sky Sport Action and Sky Sport Uno)

Sunday 10th April

8:30 – PL3 (visible on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube)

10:40 – Qualification (visible on SportMediaset.it, Italia 1 and Sky Sport Action)

15:00 – Race (visible on SportMediaset.it, Italia 1, Sky Sport Action and Sky Sport Uno)